Roman Reigns’ pre-WrestleMania 42 dates announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced Roman Reigns for the following Raw television events.

-March 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

-March 16 in San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center

-March 23 in Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

-March 30 in New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

-April 13 in Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center

Powell’s POV: Well, I guess now we know why Roman said that Raw is now the top brand over Smackdown. For those curious, the two Raw dates he’s missing are March 9 in Seattle and April 6 in Houston.

ACKNOWLEDGE HIM! See the OTC LIVE on the Road to WrestleMania 👇 🎟️: https://t.co/MEC9UWecwB pic.twitter.com/TUEN621Bze — WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2026

