Roman Reigns’ pre-WrestleMania 42 dates announced

February 9, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced Roman Reigns for the following Raw television events.

-March 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

-March 16 in San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center

-March 23 in Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

-March 30 in New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

-April 13 in Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center

Powell’s POV: Well, I guess now we know why Roman said that Raw is now the top brand over Smackdown. For those curious, the two Raw dates he’s missing are March 9 in Seattle and April 6 in Houston.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom February 9, 2026 @ 3:30 pm

    So this guy’s not gonna be on TV for a whole month!I guess Punk will be busy with Finn then.

    

