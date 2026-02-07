WWE Royal Rumble poll results: Which Rumble match received more votes? A rare tie for the overall show grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-B and C finished tied for the highest voted grades in our 2026 WWE Royal Rumble post-show poll, with each getting 28 percent of the vote. D finished not too far behind with 23 percent of the vote.

-59 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to AJ Styles vs. Gunther with Styles’ career on the line. The women’s Royal Rumble match finished second with 26 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave the event B- grades during our same night audio review for Dot Net Members. We agreed with the readers that Styles vs. Gunther was the best match of the night. I enjoyed the men’s Rumble match more than the women’s Rumble this year.

Our readers voted A as the top grade with 38 percent of the vote in our 2025 Royal Rumble poll. The 2024 Rumble received a B grade from 42 percent of the voters. The 2023 Rumble produced an A grade from 47 percent of the voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.