What's happening...

NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Red Bastien, Ken Timbs, Larry Winters

January 27, 2026

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the final qualifying matches for next week’s six-way ladder match for the vacant NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Rolland “Red” Bastien was born on January 27, 1931. He died on August 11, 2012, at age 81.

-The late Ken Timbs was born on January 27, 1951. He died of congestive heart failure at age 53 on August 1, 2004.

-The late Larry Winters died of a heart attack at age 58 on January 27, 2015.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.