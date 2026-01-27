NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Red Bastien, Ken Timbs, Larry Winters

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the final qualifying matches for next week’s six-way ladder match for the vacant NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Rolland “Red” Bastien was born on January 27, 1931. He died on August 11, 2012, at age 81.

-The late Ken Timbs was born on January 27, 1951. He died of congestive heart failure at age 53 on August 1, 2004.

-The late Larry Winters died of a heart attack at age 58 on January 27, 2015.