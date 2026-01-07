AEW Dynamite in Tulsa, WWE Evolve returns, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Darby Allin, CW Anderson, Alisha Edwards, Jack Gallagher, Chavo Guerrero Sr., Gary Albright

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center. The show includes Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook in a Lights Out match. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast tonight on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve returns tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET after taking two weeks off for the holidays. The show is headlined by Jackson Drake vs. Sean Legacy for the Evolve Championship. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s AEW Dynamite “New Year’s Smash” a B grade during his same-night audio review.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C- grade. Yep, the Continental Classic is over.

Birthdays and Notables

-CW Anderson (Christopher Wright) is 55.

-Alisha Edwards is 39.

-Former WWE wrestler Jack Gallagher (Oliver “Jack” Claffey) is 36.

-Darby Allin (Samuel Ratsch) is 33.

-The late Chavo Guerrero Sr. (Salvador Guerrero III) was born on January 7, 1949. He died of liver cancer at age 68 on February 11, 2017.

-The late Gary Albright died of a heart attack at age 36 on January 7, 2000.