AEW Dynamite results (12/24): Powell’s review of Konosuke Takeshita vs. Orange Cassidy, Pac vs. Jack Perry, and Mascara Dorada vs. Roderick Strong in Continental Classic matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite – “Dynamite on 34th Street” (Episode 325)

Taped December 20, 2025, in New York, New York, at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Simulcast December 24, 2025, on TBS and HBO Max

[Hour One] A Christmas version of the Dynamite opening video aired… Excalibur said it was Christmas Eve, and you know what that means. (Yes, I should be watching Christmas Vacation, Elf, and Bad Santa.) Bryan Danielson and Tony Schiavone joined Excalibur on commentary, and their desk was on the stage rather than at ringside…

Ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered the introductions while the entrances took place for the opening match. “The voice of Renee Paquette” graphic appeared, and she spoke about the opening match…

Powell’s POV: There’s something about Paquette’s delivery and the dialogue during her brief commentaries on the Continental Classic matches that reminds me of a sideline reporter from the Madden video game series. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett. When I asked Jake if he was covering this show, he replied, “Go f— yourself, it’s Christmas Eve.” Okay, maybe he wasn’t that harsh, but I wouldn’t have blamed him if he had been.

1. Konosuke Takeshita (7) vs. Orange Cassidy (6) in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match. Don Callis came out with Takeshita and sat in on commentary. Cassidy performed a dropkick while he held his hands in his pockets. Takeshita grabbed him and put him down with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Cassidy rolled to the floor before the show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Takeshita was at ringside when Cassidy dove through the ropes and then performed a DDT on the way down to the floor. Nice move. Back in the ring, Takeshita dropped Cassidy with a kick and covered him for a near fall. Takeshita bled a bit from the mouth. Both men jockeyed for position and then Cassidy rolled Takeshita into a pin for a two count. Takeshita came right back with a wheelbarrow German suplex. Cassidy hit an Orange Punch for a near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

A short time later, Cassidy hit Beach Break (it was basically a backdrop) on the apron, and then both men tumbled to the floor. Takeshita pulled Cassidy into the barricade. Takeshita went for a kick that Cassidy avoided before tagging him with another Orange Punch that sent Takeshita over the barricade and onto the floor. Cassidy returned to the ring. Takeshita raced back to beat the referee’s count. Cassidy had a series of near falls, but then Takeshita hit him with Raging Fire and scored the pin…

Konosuke Takeshita (10) defeated Orange Cassidy (6) by pinfall in 15:26 to earn three points in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match.

The updated Blue League leaderboard showed that Takeshita was in first place with 10 points. Takeshita has qualified for the semifinals, as only Claudio Castagnoli could catch him. Takeshita and Castagnoli fought to a draw in their tournament match. As such, I don’t know how the league winner would be determined if they were to finish tied in the standings.

Powell’s POV: A terrific opening match. They had the live crowd rocking with several near falls. Since I’m not watching the show live, I’m speeding through commercial breaks. Credit to Cagematch.net for the match times.

Gabe Kidd was featured in a video package. He spoke while footage was shown of his past brawls with Darby Allin. Kidd closed by saying he was begging Allin, and then said, “Worlds End”… [C]

A promo video aired on the FTR feud with Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn. Robinson called for a Chicago Street Fight for the AEW Tag Team Title match at Worlds End…

2. Mascara Dorada (3) vs. Roderick Strong (0) in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match. Danielson said Dorada would still have a chance to reach the semifinals if he wins this match and his final tournament match. Dorada set up for a suicide dive, but Strong moved. Dorada went to ringside and ran toward Strong, who hit him with a backbreaker on the apron before a PIP break. [C]

Strong went for a double underhook move, but Dorada countered into a huracanrana and covered him for a two count. Strong came right back with a backbreaker. Strong went for another suplex, but Dorada slipped away and then kicked him. Dorada executed a top rope shooting star press and got the three count…

Mascara Dorada (6) defeated Roderick Strong (0) by pinfall in 9:20 to earn three points in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match.

The updated Blue League leaderboard showed Konosuke Takeshita with ten points, Claudio Castagnoli with seven points, Jon Moxley, Mascara Dorada, and Orange Cassidy with six points, and Roderick Strong with zero points. All six wrestlers have only one match remaining, so only Strong has been mathematically eliminated…

Powell’s POV: A decent match. The opening match had a lot of near falls, so the finish of this match didn’t jump out as the definitive ending because so many big moves were kicked out of by Takeshita and Cassidy.

A video package touted the Sports Illustrated year-end awards won by AEW and its wrestlers…

Renee Paquette stood on the stage, which had a Christmas tree with presents, and introduced AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander and her Worlds End challenger Jamie Hayter. Statlander and Hayter shook hands. Statlander said Hayter was on top of the world and had everything ripped away. She told Hayter to stop dwelling on what she had and focus on what she could be.

Statlander said she lost it all at one point. She said she was a terrible loser, but then she realized that her sob story was over. Statlander said not to pity her for what she’s been through, but instead fear her for what she’s become. Statlander told Hayter to prove to her that she deserves to reclaim her throne.

Paquette asked Hayter if she had anything to add. Hayter said she had plenty of things to add. Hayter went for Hayterade, but Statlander blocked it. Hayter told Statlander to remember that the last time she hit her with the move, she didn’t get back up. Referees came out and kept the wrestlers apart…

Powell’s POV: They’ve done a nice job of creating tension between the two babyfaces. Hayter has been a bit heelish, as she showed no remorse for accidentally hitting Statlander with Hayterade last week, and then when she tried to hit Statlander with the same move during this segment. While I could be wrong, I don’t get the sense that Hayter is turning heel, as it seems like her actions are just a good way to turn up the intensity between her and Statlander.

Exalibur said MJF would appear after a break… [C]

MJF made his entrance while his opponent was already in the ring…

3. MJF vs. Dustin Waller. MJF hit a hammerlock DDT and then won by submission using the Salt of the Earth armbar…

MJF defeated Dustin Waller in 1:12.

MJF got a microphone. Just as he was going to speak, Hagman Page’s entrance theme played. MJF looked to the stage, but Page was shown on the lower balcony. Swerve Strickland’s entrance theme played, and then he and Prince Nana also appeared on the lower balcony.

Page told MJF that the no physicality rule was something that was left in England. Page told him to go ahead and make another 1990’s mysoginistic, bottom-of-the-barrel, morally reprehensible joke.

Page said the casting directors and PR teams that MJF would love to be in would love to hear the kind of things that he says in public. A “Cowboy Shit” chant broke out. He told MJF to go ahead and compare him and Swerve to “another sex pest in the news, because you got a whole slew of them to choose from.”

Page walked to the main floor and said that, regardless of what MJF says, he would get his ass beat. Swerve and Nana also appeared on the main floor and approached the ring.

Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata, and Hook came out and sent the Opps Dojo scrubs to the ring. Page wrapped a chair around his fist, and then he and Swerve made quick work of the Opps Dojo. Page and Swerve entered the ring, and they both charged toward MJF, who ducked, and they stopped short of hitting one another.

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe appeared on the big screen and said he could see they all enjoyed the training exercise he arranged. He said he knew those men posed no real threat, but they were there to expose the true natures of Page, Swerve, and MJF. Joe said he would be coming for all three men one-by-one.

MJF entered the ring behind Page and Swerve and went for a cheap shot on Swerve, who ducked. Page punched MJF with the chain wrapped around his fist. Swerve hit MJF with a House Call kick. Page wrapped his chain around MJF’s neck and held him there.

Swerve said he was going to tell the fans something about MJF that they probably don’t know. He said MJF doesn’t hate the fans. He said he likes the fans regardless of what city they go to, and especially in New York City. Swerve said MJF loves the retweets and likes the fans give him because it feeds his fragile ego.

Fans chanted, “He’s our scumbag.” Swerve told the fans that MJF was about to become his scumbag. Swerve said he’d never met such a selfish, egotistical, narcissistic, bigoted, idiotic, jealous, piece of garbage. Swerve said that on top of all that, MJF has a lot of power, which makes a toxic combination. Swerve said MJF is more of a Diddy than he’ll ever be.

Swerve brought up The Pinnacle, Wardlow, Jay White, and Adam Cole. Swerve said they all fell victim and are worse off having dealt with MJF. Swerve said he will always be above MJF because no matter who he gets in the ring with, whether it’s his enemy or his allies (Swerve looked at Page), he makes them better.

Swerve said he’s a better human being than MJF will ever be. Swerve threw out a “Whose House” and said, “I’ll see you at Worlds End, bitch.” Page released the chain from around MJF’s neck and then headed to the back with Swerve and Nana…

Powell’s POV: What is Joe teaching these Opps Dojo losers? They get their asses handed to them every time they come out. Anyway, Swerve’s promo was solid, but the way he and Page dominated MJF increased my suspicion that MJF will leave Worlds End as the AEW World Champion.

Renee Paquette spoke with AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron. They spoke briefly and then chanted their own “Babes of Wrath” team name. Cameron said they are coming for Mercedes Mone and Athena…

Ricochet made his entrance with Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun.

[Hour Two] Bandido made his entrance wearing Brody King’s jacket, mask, and chained padlock…

4. Ricochet (w/Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun) vs. Bandido for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Ricochet mocked Bandido by doing the Macarena until Bandido slapped his bald head. Bandido pressed Ricochet over his head and held him up with one arm before slamming him on the apron before a PIP break. [C]

Ricochet set up for a move, but Bandido countered with a Poison Rana. Bandido went for the 21 Plex, but Ricochet landed on his feet and covered him for a near fall. Bandido stuffed a huracanrana and hooked Ricochet in Styles Clash position and then hit him with a Liger Bomb for a near fall.

Bandido went for a top rope move, but he had to roll through when Ricochet saw it coming. Bandido drilled Ricochet with a kick and then hit him with a GTS. Bandido went for another 21 Plex, but Kaun held Ricochet’s arms while Liona distracted the referee. Ricochet kicked Bandido in the balls. Ricochet went for the Spirit Gun, but Bandido hooked him into a pin and got the three count.

Bandido defeated Ricochet in 12:25 to win the Dynamite Diamond Ring and to earn a shot for the AEW World Championship.

Ricochet attacked Bandido after the match. Brody King ran out, which sent Ricochet scurrying to ringside. King presented Bandido with the Dynamite Diamond Ring…

Powell’s POV: Bandido will get his title shot on January 14 at the Maximum Carnage themed live Dynamite and Collision taping. I’m not sure what use a babyface has for the Dynamite Diamond Ring, so I’m guessing that the match has some sort of stipulation that will lead to MJF getting the ring back. Again, though, I could be way off, as there’s no telling whether MJF will win the title on Saturday.

Lexi Nair spoke with Darby Allin in a rough-looking backstage area and noted that he’s been medically cleared to compete. She asked if he’d made up his mind about the challenge that Gabe Kidd issued earlier for Worlds End. Allin said he has bigger things to worry about.

Gabe Kidd appeared behind Allin and Nair and then struck Allin. The idea was that Allin collided with the cameraman, so the screen went black while the audio played of Kidd working over Allin. The picture came back, and then Kidd brought Allin to the top of a stairwell before kicking him down the steps… [C]

Powell’s POV: It’s great that Darby is medically cleared. Although his storyline issues with Kidd have been spread out due to Kidd working full-time for New Japan Pro Wrestling, the video package they showed earlier served as a nice recap. Kidd’s violent attack was a nice way to heat things up again heading into their match at Worlds End.

Marina Shafir made her entrance through the crowd to a hip hop song rather than the standard Death Riders theme. Mina Shirakawa entered via the stage. Footage aired from “earlier in the day” of Shirakawa telling Toni Storm that she would fight alone. Storm promised to let that happen…

5. Marina Shafir vs. Mina Shirakawa. Shirakawa dropkicked Shafir to start the match and then worked over her left knee. Shafir performed a dive over the ropes and splashed Shafir, which led to just a one count. A short time later, Shafir caught Shirakawa’s leg when she went for a kick, and then she powered her up and slammed her to the mat before a PIP break. [C]

Shafir maintained offensive control throughout most of the break. Shirakawa hit a move from the rope coming out of the break to regain control. Shirakawa threw a series of kicks at Shafir and then rolled her over and applied a Figure Four. Shafir sat up and yelled that she wasn’t tapping.

Shirakawa tried to slap Shafir, who caught her hand and then snapped her fingers, which led to Shirakawa releasing the hold. Shirakawa hit a back fist, but Shafir ended up putting her in Mother’s Milk. The referee checked Shirakawa’s arm and then called for the bell.

Marina Shafir defeated Mina Shirakawa in 7:29.

After the match, Shafir applied a standing version of Mother’s Milk. Toni Storm’s entrance theme played. Storm came out and was immediately put down with a big boot that caused her to fall on top of Shirakawa. Shafir left the ring and held up both middle fingers to the crowd…

Powell’s POV: A rough match. Shafir tried to sell the left knee, but she just wasn’t very good at it.

Actor Arian Moayed Succession was shown in the crowd. Schiavone said Moayed is friends with Tony Khan and they are both on the board for the KultureCity nonprofit that AEW works with…

Excalibur set up footage from Manchester, England, of Lexi Nair interviewing “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson. Nair said there was a rumor that Matt wouldn’t be medically cleared for a while. Matt, who had his shoulder taped, said that he and Nick, who had tape around his ribs, wouldn’t be cleared for at least the remainder of the year.

Omega said he’ll always have the backs of the Jacksons, and they’ll always have his. Omega said this will give him a chance to take care of something on his own. He said he’s going to do something that he should have done a little while ago…

Excalibur hyped the main event… [C] A Jon Moxley promo video aired. Moxley spoke of not leaving any bullets in the chamber in the Continental Classic and leaving it all in the ring…

Excalibur listed the following Continental Classic matches for Christmas Collision: Pac vs. Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey vs. Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry vs. Kyle Fletcher in gold league matches, and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mascara Dorada, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Roderick Strong, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley. The show will also include AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Maya World and Hyan…

Excalibur ran through the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view lineup for Saturday…

Pac was shown seated in a stairwell while Daniel Garcia stood behind him. Pac got up and then bumped fists with Claudio Castagnoli, shook hands with Jon Moxley, and then made his entrance through the crowd. Jack Perry made his entrance to a mild reaction…

6. Pac (6) vs. Jack Perry (3) in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match. Perry used a head scissors to take Pac down. Pac rolled to the floor. Perry slid in front of Pac, who picked him up in wheelbarrow position, only for Perry to hit him with a bulldog. Perry followed up with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Perry hit a top rope elbow on a standing Pac and got a two count.

Perry went up top, but Pac left the ring. Perry followed again, but Pac kicked him and suplexed him. Perry sold his left ankle. Excalibur reminded viewers that Perry injured the ankle earlier in the tournament, and then they went to a PIP break. [C]

Pac and Perry traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Pac kicked Perry and grabbed him, but Perry hit Pac with a brainbuster. Perry executed a German suplex a short time later. Perry sat up, let out a primal scream, and then put Pac down with a DDT for a near fall.

Perry charged Pac, who suplexed Perry into a corner of the ring. Pac got Perry on the top turnbuckle and then joined him on the ropes. Pac performed an Avalanche belly-to-belly suplex and then covered Perry for a near fall.

Pac encouraged Perry to hit him. Perry threw a punch and fell to the mat. Pac toyed with Perry, who eventually hit him with a superkick and a Poison Rana. Perry turned Pac inside out with a lariat and covered him for a near fall.

Pac regained control and put Perry down with a running lariat. Pac went for the Brutalizer, but Perry hooked him into a pin for a two count. Pac applied the Brutalizer. Perry bit Pac’s hand, causing him to release the hold. Perry ducked a punch and then used a cazadora rollup to get the pin.

Jack Perry (6) defeated Pac (6) by pinfall in 14:28 to earn three points in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match.

Perry rolled to the floor and sold his ankle. Pac looked at Perry, who held up three fingers. Excalibur noted that there was a six-way tie for first place in the Gold League heading into the final night. The leaderboard showed that all six entrants have six points. Excalibur said it’s anybody’s game going into the final night on Christmas Collision.

Luchasaurus came out with his Santa hat on while Perry was seated on the entrance ramp. Luchasaurus brought a sack of toys, milk, and cookies. Luchasaurus put reindeer ears on Perry’s head. Perry had milk and cookies. Luchasaurus stood up and poured milk in his mouth, and it fell all over his chest. Perry and Luchasaurus went to ringside and handed out some toys while Excalibur wrapped up the show…

Powell’s POV: Milk was a bad choice. There was no overrun for this episode, but Thursday’s Christmas Collision will be a two-and-a-half-hour show. I’m fine with one league having a six-way tie going into the final night, but I wish they could have found a way to get there without Perry pinning Pac. Perry has now bitten fingers, a foot, and even a dick during his tournament matches. Protect your ears, nose, and ass, Kyle Fletcher.

Overall, this episode peaked with the opening match, but it was still a good show. I will be enjoying the Christmas holiday, so I will not have a live review of Christmas Collision. Plus, my audio reviews for Dynamite and Collision will most likely be available on Friday for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) due to the holiday. Have a wonderful Christmas (unless you’re on Santa’s naughty list).