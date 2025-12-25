AEW Christmas Collision and TNA Impact, ROH on HonorClub note, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades, Rusev, Chris Harris, Rhaka Khan, Wilbur Snyder

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Merry Christmas! We’ll be enjoying the day with family and friends, and we hope you are doing the same.

-AEW Christmas Collision will be simulcast tonight on TNT and Max at 8CT/9ET on TNT is slotted to run an extra 30 minutes. The episode was taped on Sunday in New York, New York, at Hammerstein Ballroom, and will feature the final Continental Classic round robin matches. We will not have a live review due to the holiday. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-TNA Impact Wrestling will be simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET, and features a 10-person Christmas Surprise tag match and year-end awards. The show was taped December 7 in El Paso, Texas, at the El Paso County Coliseum. John Moore has the holiday off, so my review will be available at some point. With this being a holiday show with apparently only one match, my audio reviews will return next week.

-The Ring of Honor “Boxing Day Brawl” show will stream Friday on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET.

-I gave Friday’s WWE Smackdown a C- grade during my same-night audio review.

-I gave Monday’s WWE Raw a C+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev) is 40.

-Chris Harris is 52. He briefly worked as Braden Walker in WWE.

-Rhaka Khan (Trenesha Biggers) is 44.

-The late Wilbur Snyder died at age 62 on December 25, 1991.