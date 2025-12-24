Reality of Wrestling “Platinum” TV results (Episode 20): Vetter’s review of Danny Limelight vs. Shaukat for the ROW Title, ROH Texas Champion Max Castellanos vs. Myles Borne in a non-title match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling “Platinum” (Episode 20)

Taped November 8, 2025, in Texas City, Texas, at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed December 20, 2025, on the YouTube.com

I’ve really enjoyed some of the episodes this year, as they are using a lot of NXT talent. As per usual, the lighting is really good, and the most notable production mistake is the lack of on-screen graphics.

* Myles Borne was speaking backstage when he was approached by Max Castellanos, who had his ROW Texas Title belt over his shoulder. Max shook Borne’s hand and informed him that their match tonight would not be a title match.

* We saw our three-person commentary team of Brad Gilmore, Chris Russo, and Carolina Teague, and they ran through the list of matches tonight.

1. “The Command” Big Luther and Terrale Tempo vs. “Better Together” Ori Gold and Hadar Horvitz for the ROW Tag Team Titles. Better Together have been all over the U.S. in recent months; they have pictures of themselves on their pants. I’ve compared Luther to a young Keith Lee, while Tempo looks a lot like Rich Swann these days, and they have been good champs here. Hadar and Terrale opened. Better Together tied up Tempo’s arms, and they hugged while twisting them. Funny.

Luther entered at 1:30, and he easily shoved Gold to the mat. Ori tried some chops that had no effect. Luther hit a double shoulder tackle and sent BT flying, and that popped the crowd. Tempo entered and hit a suplex at 3:30 on Hadar. Gold hit a missile dropkick on Tempo. Luther grabbed Ori and hit a sit-out Choke Bomb for the pin. Good while it lasted.

Big Luther and Terrale Tempo defeated Ori Gold and Hadar Horvitz to retain the ROW Tag Team Titles at 4:33.

* A vignette aired for Shaukat, a wrestler who is coming from Malaysia to face Danny Limelight. Apparently, this is a rematch, as Limelight won a match there.

2. Promise Braxton vs. Mandy Wylde. My first time seeing the debuting Wylde; Mandy’s pink hair, black rocker gear, and frenetic energy makes an instant comparison to a younger version of Jody Threat. They’ve told a nice story here that Braxton has become unhinged since she lost to Nattie Neidhart this summer. Standing switches; Braxton has the height and weight advantage. Wylde hit a huracanrana. Braxton hit a Mafia Kick to the jaw and made a cocky, one-footed cover.

Braxton backed Mandy into the corner and hit some punches to the ribs and a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 1:30. She hit a delayed vertical suplex, then a running knee to the back of the head for a nearfall, but she lifted Wylde at the two-count. Instead, Braxton locked in an ankle lock, and Wylde immediately tapped out. Like the last time I saw Braxton, she refused to let go of the hold! Several security guards hit the ring to eventually pull Promise off her. (Last time, the ref reversed the decision and Braxton lost.) She began hitting the guards.

Promise Braxton defeated Mandy Wylde at 2:41.

3. ROH Texas Champion Max Castellanos (w/Miss Alexa) vs. Myles Borne in an on-title match. They immediately traded quick reversals on the mat. Myles hit a powerslam at 2:00. They rolled to the floor, where Max (think Santos Escobar) whipped Borne into the guardrail. He suplexed Borne into the ring and got a nearfall. Max hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 4:30, and he stomped on Myles in the corner and kept him grounded.

Max hit a top-rope superplex for a nearfall at 6:30. Myles hit a dropkick, and they were both down. They got up and traded punches. Myles hit a leaping neckbreaker and a flying forearm for a nearfall at 8:00. He got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. Max hit a Lungblower to the back, but he missed a Swanton Bomb. Myles again hit the leaping neckbreaker and got the pin. Solid match. Myles continues to impress.

Myles Borne defeated Max Castellanos at 9:05.

4. Danny Limelight vs. Shaukat for the ROW Title. I’ve noted that Danny has really channeled his ‘inner Chavo Guerrero’ this year, especially since he trimmed his hair. Danny attacked at the bell, and they traded punches. The commentators talked about how embarrassing it was for Shaukat to lose to Danny in Malaysia, and he was stewing on his 20-hour trek to be here for the rematch. Shaukat hit a knee drop to the sternum at 1:30. However, he began limping; Danny saw it and targeted the knee.

Shaukat hit a spinebuster. Danny kicked out the damaged knee. Shaukat hit a uranage for a nearfall at 3:00. Limelight hit a running Penalty Kick. He climbed the ropes, did an Eddie hip-swivel, and nailed a frog splash for a nearfall. Shaukat dropped him with a punch, and he hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Gaspar Hernandez walked to ringside! Shaukat rolled to the floor and brawled with Gaspar, and the ref called for the bell. Good while it lasted.

Shaukat defeated Danny Limelight via DQ at 4:55.

* Zilla Fatu ran to the ring to chase off Limelight and Hernandez. A truly massive pop for Zilla, who helped Shaukat to his feet and shook his hand.

Final Thoughts: A satisfying episode, but nothing must-see. I really liked what we’ve seen from the new tag champs. Promise Braxton has an aura of toughness and legit badass to her. The commentary is fine, but Teague kept suggesting that Mandy Wylde should be considered for “rookie of the year,” and Gilmore and Russo had to politely point out that she was in her first match and should get a win before being nominated. The episode clocked in at 47 minutes.