ROH on HonorClub results (12/2): Robinson’s review of Diamante vs. Persephone, Trish Adora vs. Leila Grey, The Beast Mortos vs. Gravity

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Tuesday Special 3)

Portions taped on November 15, 2025, in Erie, Pennsylvania, at Erie Insurance Arena

Streamed December 2, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake.

They went right to the ring to start the show…

1. The Beast Mortos vs. Gravity. No Code of Honor, and I think it was on Gravity, as Mortos extended his hand. Late in the match, Gravity hit a crucifix driver for a two count. Gravity hit a dropkick, and Mortos rolled to the floor. Gravity dove on him at ringside with an over-the-top plancha. Back in the ring, Gravity went to the top and missed a 450 splash when Mortos rolled out of the way. Mortos hit his pop-up Samoan Drop for a two count. Gravity went up and over Mortos and rolled him up for a two count, but stood up only to be put down with a headbutt. Gravity was able to hit a belly-to-belly suplex that threw Mortos into the corner. Mortos hit a discus lariat and got the pinfall…

The Beast Mortos defeated Gravity by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine showcase match, but I’ve seen matches that made Mortos look stronger than this, and would have appreciated another one here.

2. “Frat House” Jacked Jameson, Griff Garrison, and “Pledge” Rosario Grillo (w/ Preston Vance) vs. Dalton Castle and “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum. Jameson immediately tagged Grillo in before anything happened. Grillo slapped Magnum on a corner break and then ran and fell down from a charging Magnum. Floyd came in, and Grillos tried to hit him, but it was no-sold. Later, Magnum tagged out to Castle and Jameson, and he hit everyone with suplexes, even stealing the hat of Jameson, who is bald underneath. Garrison fought out of a German suplex but got hit with the Castle signature T-bone suplex. Frat House regrouped on the floor and threw Grillo to the wolves. A bodyslam, an Outrunner elbow drop, and a Bangarang later, and we got the pinfall.

Dalton Castle and “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum defeated “Frat House” Jacked Jameson, Griff Garrison, and “Pledge” Rosario Grillo by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Did Cole Karter miss a flight or something? A fun story to the match of Grillo getting a chance (but not a real chance) from Frat House.

3. Trish Adora vs. Leila Grey. The Infantry made the entrance with Trish, but didn’t come to ringside. Christopher Daniels and “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin made an entrance with Grey, but they didn’t come to ringside. Late in the match, Adora locked in a standing double wristlock and threw Grey with it. Adora locked in a cobra clutch, but Grey fought out of it and hit a jaw jacker. Grey threw some forearms and clotheslines, a superkick, and a German suplex that got the crowd rolling. Grey hit a corner knee, but Adora blocked the bulldog. Adora hit a huge German suplex and then rolled up Grey for a two count. The women traded a couple of roll-up nearfalls, and then Grey hit Angel’s Wings for the pinfall.

Leila Grey defeated Trish Adora by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: This was absolutely the best Leila Grey match I’ve seen. While she still has a little bit of timing issues, it’s stutter steps and not real problems. Does this mean that STP will win on Friday since Grey won here?

4. “Dark Order” Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Vin Parker, Jimmy House, and Jay Alexander. House provided a distraction, and Reynolds got trapped in the heel corner. Alexander threw him into the buckle hard, and the heels mugged him while the ref was distracted. Silver got knocked off the apron as Reynolds was fighting out of the heel corner. Reynolds blasted Alexander with a right hand and hit a neckbreaker. Uno got the hot tag and hit corner clotheslines on Parker and House. Uno hit a double DDT on them. Silver hit Parker with a running Destroyer, and then Dark Order hit him with their flipping finisher.

Dark Order” Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds beat Vin Parker, Jimmy House, and Jay Alexander by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Squash match.

Backstage, Lexi Nair spoke with Zayda Steel, who asked Leila Grey for a match. Grey accepted but lightly threatened her…

5. Diamante vs. Persephone. Down the stretch, Diamante hit nine of the ten punches in the corner and then bit the head of Persephone. Persephone tipped up on a corner throw and hit a dropkick. Persephone hit a corner clothesline and then hung Diamante on the middle rope and hit a handstand double knee for a two count. Persephone hit some strikes, but Diamante was able to hit a wheelbarrow stunner for a two count. Persephone did the Matrix pose to avoid and hit a superkick. Persephone tried a Razor’s Edge, but Dimante reversed it with a rollup for two. Diamante hit a Code Red and got a two count when Persephone got her foot on the ropes. Persephone speared Diamante and went to the top and hit a moonsault for the three count.

Persephone defeated Diamante by pinfall.

After the match, ROH Women’s Champion Athena made her entrance and walked down to the ring. Diamante tried to blindside her, but Persephone fought her off. Athena got in the ring, and Persephone fought her off, too. Persephone set Athena up for the Razor’s Edge, but Diamante saved her and then bailed. Persephone held up the women’s title that Athena had left in the ring…