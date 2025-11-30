Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Alex Taylor vs. Tommy Billington for the NWA Jr. Hvt. Title, Frankie Kazarian vs. Thom Latimer, Dani Luna vs. Miyu Yamashita

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out 12 matches from across four different recent indy shows.

Reaper Wrestling “Body Harvest” in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, on October 3, 2025 (free on YouTube)

While this show is nearly two months old, it was just released this week on YouTube. I’ve reviewed a past Reaper Pro show; Moose Jaw is located between Winnipeg and Edmonton, north of Montana, so it’s pretty remote. The crowd was maybe 250. The lighting over the ring was pretty good.

Dani Mo vs. Janai Kai. Both are East Coast regulars; they slapped hands before locking up. Good reversals early on. Mo did a headstand in the corner-into-a-Vader Bomb at 2:00. Cagematch.net records show this is only their second-ever singles match, with Janai getting the win. They briefly fought on the floor. In the ring, Kai stomped on Dani and was in charge. She planted her foot in Mo’s throat in the corner, then hit some stiff kicks to the spine at 4:00.

Mo fired up and hit a clothesline, a spin kick to the thigh, and a running Claymore Kick for a nearfall. Mo ducked a spin kick to the head and hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 6:30. Mo nailed a running powerbomb for a nearfall. Kai dropped her with a spin kick for a nearfall, and she hit an Eye of the Hurricane slam, but she missed a Helluva Kick. Mo hit a Matt Hardy-style Twist of Fate and scored the pin! Good action.

Dani Mo defeated Janai Kai at 8:56.

Alex Taylor vs. Tommy Billington for the NWA Junior Heavyweight Title. I admittedly rarely see NWA so I’ve only seen Taylor a few times; he has blond hair but a dark trimmed beard. Taylor threw his jacket onto Tommy and punched him, and we’re underway! They fought to the floor. Taylor hit a bodyslam on the thin mat at ringside at 1:00. Tommy hit a suplex on the floor! They got into the ring, and Taylor dropped Billington throat-first on the top rope and kept him grounded.

Billington hit a headscissors takedown, some deep armdrags, and a back-body drop at 4:00. Tommy applied an ankle lock, but Taylor escaped. Taylor tied up Billington’s neck on the mat, but Tommy got a foot on the ropes at 6:00. Tommy hit a jumping piledriver, but only got a nearfall. Taylor hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Billington hit his own jumping piledriver for a nearfall, and they were both down at 8:30. They got up and traded punches. Taylor got a rollup with a handful of tights for the cheap pin out of nowhere. Taylor scrambled from the ring and left immediately. Really good action.

Alex Taylor defeated Tommy Billington to retain the NWA Junior Heavyweight Title at 9:34.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Thom Latimer. This was the main event. Each man carried two title belts. Kazarian rolled to the floor and stalled rather than lock up. They locked up and traded reversals, but Kazarian again rolled to the floor. In the ring, Latimer hit a dropkick at 4:00, and he applied a headlock on the mat. They fought to the floor, and Kazarian was in charge. He hit a slingshot guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 6:00. Kazarian hit a swinging slam for a nearfall. Latimer got a backslide for a nearfall. Kazarian hit a discus clothesline at 8:30. Kazarian hit a running neck-snap and got a nearfall. He hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down.

Latimer hit a Flatliner at 11:30, then a DDT for a nearfall. Kazarian hit a Lungblower and a sliding clothesline, then a springboard guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. He went for a Crossface Chickenwing, but Latimer escaped. Latimer hit a spear for a nearfall at 13:00. Kazarian hit a slingshot DDT for a nearfall. Kazarian got thrown into the ref; Latimer got a rollup for a visual pin but the ref was down. Kazarian immediately hit a low-blow punt kick. Kazarian hit a top-rope superplex, but as they landed, all four shoulders were down; two refs simultaneously counted to three… with the refs each claiming a winner. So, we ended in a draw.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Thom Latimer ended in a no contest via a double pin at 15:57.

wXw, “25th Anniversary Show: Hamburg” in Hamburg, Germany, on November 21, 2025 (Triller+)

This room was packed, and the lighting was good. As is nearly often the case, there is a clock in the lower left corner of the screen. Mett Demassi provided English commentary, and he’s really good. I love the energy of these European crowds; Mett said there are 700 fans there, and I won’t argue with that claim.

Leon Slater vs. Dieter Schwartz. Leon came out first with his TNA X Division Title belt around his neck. The bald Dieter carries himself exactly as Ludvig Kaiser, with the same mannerisms. Standing switches to open, and Dieter tied up the left ankle. Leon hit a handspring-back-elbow, then a monkey-flip for a nearfall at 2:30. Dieter slammed Leon’s left arm against the top of the ring post, and he took control, slamming the damaged arm against the mat and targeting it for several minutes. Leon hit a second-rope crossbody block at 6:00, and they were both down.

Leon hit some flying forearms and a running Claymore Kick for a nearfall. Dieter hit a flying European Uppercut for a nearfall at 7:30. Leon set up for a Styles Clash, but Dieter escaped. Leon hit a Mafia Kick and a roundhouse kick that clocked Dieter for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:00. Leon went for a handspring move, but his arm buckled; it allowed Dieter to hit a uranage for a nearfall. Leon hit a leaping forearm. Dieter hit a release German Suplex. Leon hit the Styles Clash for the pin! A huge pop for him and that finisher.

Leon Slater defeated Dieter Schwartz at 11:12.

Dani Luna vs. Miyu Yamashita. They shook hands at the bell before locking up; this was a first-time-ever meeting. They are roughly the same height, but powerhouse Luna is visibly thicker and stronger. They had a test of strength in a knuckle lock. Dani dropped her with a shoulder tackle at 3:00, but Miyu immediately grabbed an ankle and tied up Dani. Miyu hit a stiff kick to the spine, and we had a loud “One more time!” chant in English, so Miyu hit one. She hit a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron. They fought to the floor at 5:30 and away from the ring.

Miyu hit a running knee at 7:00 as Dani was seated in a chair. They got back into the ring, and Miyu tied a submission hold around Dani’s neck. Dani hit some clotheslines and an Exploder Suplex, then a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 9:30. Dani began targeting the left arm and twisted it, and kept Miyu grounded. Miyu hit a series of kicks at 11:30, then a hard clothesline. They got up and traded forearm strikes. This has been exceptionally good. Miyu hit some spin kicks as Dani threw some stiff forearms.

Miyu hit a German Suplex, so Dani hit one at 13:30. Miyu hit a springboard spin kick to the forehead, and they were both down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant in English. Dani hit a Blue Thunder Bomb out of the corner for a believable nearfall, and we got a “Fight forever!” chant. Miyu hit a running knee to the face (it was actually pretty short, but it had the sound!) for a nearfall. She then hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock for a believable nearfall at 16:00. Dani ducked a Skull Kick. Miyu applied a sleeper and hit a spin kick to the head. However, Dani got Miyu on her shoulders and hit the Luna Landing (modified DVD) for the pin. A standing ovation and fully deserved. “Unbelievable!” Mett shouted. “It could have gone either way!”

Dani Luna defeated Miyu Yamashita at 16:51.

“Cash” Dennis Dulnig vs. Shigehiro Irie for the wXw Shotgun Title. I’ll reiterate that Irie is on par in size with EVIL or Shingo Takagi; I’ve always thought his face is similar to Kushida’s look. Dulnig, a bald white man, attacked before the bell, and he hit a low blow and a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. No clock in the corner for this one. Cash hit some forearm strikes and an eye-poke that made this crowd irate. He kept Irie grounded. Irie hit a running Pounce at 3:30 that sent Dulnig flying. Dulnig hit a DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall. Irie hit a butt splash onto Dulnig’s sternum and got a nearfall at 5:00. Irie clocked and dropped Dulnig with a forearm strike.

Irie hit a back suplex, dumping Cash on his head, then he hit a flying cannonball in the corner at 6:30. Irie hit a discus forearm strike for a believable nearfall. You gotta love these crowds! Irie put Dulnig on his shoulders and hit a spinning slam to the mat for a nearfall at 8:00. Dulnig hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. Irie hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall. Cash pushed the ref into Irie! He got a title belt and swung, but Irie blocked it. Cash tried a low blow kick, but Irie caught the leg. Irie hit a headbutt to the sternum at 10:00. Irie was going to hit him with the belt, but Dulnig ducked to the floor. Irie followed. As they got into the ring, Dulnig hit a running kick to the side of the head and got the pin.

Dennis Duling defeated Shigehiro Irie to retain the wXw Shotgun Title at 10:48.

Peter Tihanyi (w/Robin Christopher Fehrwerk) vs. 1 Called Manders for the wXw Unified World Title. Manders previously lost this belt to Tihanyi. Peter rolled to the floor to stall before the bell; as he was trying to get back into the ring, Manders struck him, and the ref called for the bell, and we’re underway! They brawled on the floor, with the thicker Manders hitting some hard chops. They fought onto the entrance stage, where Tihany slammed him. Peter got back into the ring while Manders was curled up on the stage and holding his head, but Manders ducked back in at 3:00. Tihanyi stomped on Manders and kept him grounded.

Tihanyi hit a European Uppercut at 5:00 and stayed in charge. Manders charged, but he went face-first into the top turnbuckle. Peter kept him tied up, but Manders dropped him gut-first on the top rope at 8:00. Manders unloaded more loud chops. He hit a left-armed clothesline, then another clothesline in the corner and an Oklahoma Stampede (Bulldog Powerslam) for a nearfall at 10:00. They went to the floor, where Manders slammed him back-first on the apron. Tihanyi hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 12:00. He hit a series of chops, but it only seemed to fire up Manders!

Manders fired back with his own series of chops. Tihanyi hit a superkick. He grabbed Manders’ boot, and it came off in his hands; he went to swing it at Manders, but Manders dropped him with a clothesline. Peter hit some more superkicks and a running double knees at 15:30. Manders hit a second-rope Oklahoma Stampede for a nearfall. Manders pulled Fehrwerk into the ring; Fehrwerk ducked out, but it allowed Tihanyi to hit a stunner for the cheap pin. Good match, but the finish was underwhelming.

Peter Tihanyi defeated 1 Called Manders to retain the wXw Unified World Title at 17:05.

Limitless Wrestling “Queen City Showdown, Night Two” in Bangor, Maine, on November 15, 2025 (free on YouTube)

I previously reviewed three matches from “Night One.” This was held at an indoor convention/flea market on the floor of a small arena; there are numerous tables set up in the background for people to sell baseball cards, toys, etc. The crowd seated by the ring was fairly small; maybe 100 were watching. The ring also feels small, and the hard camera was clearly in the upper deck of this arena, giving us a look down on the ring. I once again picked three matches from this show.

“The Savage Gnomes” Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza vs. “Los Toxicos” Nat Castle and Sebastian Amor. The men opened; Bear is significantly bigger than Sebastian. Bear easily knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. He bodyslammed Amor at 2:30. Gabby tagged in and bodyslammed her husband on Amor, then she got a nearfall. Nat tagged in at 4:00 to lock up, but Gabby easily tossed her to the mat, then bodyslammed her, and Gabby hit a senton for a nearfall, then a flapjack for a nearfall. The Gnomes did stereo airplane spins at 5:30, and they brawled to the floor and looped the ring.

The brawl went on for a couple of minutes. Bear threw Amor into the ring at 8:00; as Bear tried to enter, Nat grabbed his ankle, which allowed Amor to hit a kick and take control. The heels worked together to beat up Bear in their corner. Nat hit a DDT for a nearfall at 10:00. Sebastian hit a butt splash to Bear’s chest. Bear finally hit a Black Hole Slam on Nat, and he made the hot tag to Gabby at 12:00. She hit some Polish Hammers on Amor, then a powerslam and a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. She nailed a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Nat hit a German Suplex on Gabby, then a DDT on Bronson. Amor missed a Swanton Bomb. Gabby hit a spear on Castle. Bronson hit a Choke Bomb to pin Amor. A fun match.

Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza defeated Nat Castle and Sebastian Amor at 13:50.

Aiden Aggro and J-Heru vs. “The Powers of Influence” DJ Powers and Jose Zamora. Powers and Zamora have been teaming here and in nearby Chaotic Pro. I’ll reiterate that Aggro and J-Heru just turned babyface here. DJ and J-Heru went to begin, but the heels rolled to the floor to jaw with the crowd. J-Heru and Powers eventually locked up. Aggro entered and chopped Zamora at 3:00. Powers beat up Aggro on the floor and threw him back into the ring. Zamora hit a flying back elbow for a nearfall. Powers tagged in and kept Aiden grounded. J-Heru got the hot tag at 6:00 and hit punches in the corner on both heels. Aiden hit a Shining Wizard and pinned Zamora. That wrapped up quickly.

Aiden Aggro and J-Heru defeated DJ Powers and Jose Zamora at 7:27.

Donovan Dijak and Anthony Greene (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. Alec Price and Dezmond Cole. This was the main event. Cole and Dijak were set to open, but Donovan tagged out before locking up. Greene and Cole tied up. Greene got punched and sold the pain, and he argued with the crowd. Cole hit a huracanrana at 3:00, then a dropkick. Price entered and hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Cole went to the top rope at 5:00, but Sidney tripped him, and it allowed the heels to take control and work over Dezmond in their corner.

Greene hit some chops, and Dijak hit a back elbow in the corner. Dijak hit a release suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Price was attacked and was down on the floor, and was selling a knee injury. Greene kept Cole grounded on the mat. Dijak missed a moonsault at 10:30 and crashed stomach-first to the mat. Price got a hot tag and hit a missile dropkick on Dijak. He hit a running knee in the corner. Cole hit a Swanton Bomb on Greene for a nearfall at 12:00, but Dijak made the save. Price hit a superkick. Greene hit a superkick on Cole. Price hit a clothesline. Dijak hit a chokeslam on Price for a nearfall.

It was suddenly just Dijak vs. Cole at 14:00; Donovan wanted to tag out but Greene was down. Cole hit a suplex and was fired up. He hit a Helluva Kick. He hit a kick to Dijak’s head, a German Suplex, and a Shining Wizard for a nearfall. Channing Thomas appeared and tried to interfere, but Aiden Aggro ran to the ring and those two brawled to the back. The distraction allowed Dijak to pick up Cole, hit the Feast Your Eyes (pop-up knee strike), and score the pin. A really good match.

Donovan Dijak and Anthony Greene defeated Alec Price and Dezmond Cole at 15:56.

RVA Pro “Lucky 13 Rumble” at the Hardywood Brewery in Richmond, Virginia, on September 17, 2025 (free on YouTube)

They have posted the entire show, but also individual matches in separate video files, on their YouTube channel. This was held in a large tavern, and they had a really good crowd of 250-300. The lights were on, and it was easy to see. I’ve never seen one of their shows, but I really like this venue!

Erica Leigh vs. Airica Demia for the RVA Pro Women’s Title. This opened the show. I’ll reiterate that I compare 20-year-old, second-generation, green-haired Demia to Billie Starkz as they are the same age with the same build. Leigh was paired very briefly with the Outrunners on some AEW/ROH tapings. Leigh swung at Demia, and we’re underway! She hit a clothesline into the corner. Demia hit a mid-ring clothesline. Leigh hit some punches in the corner and stomped on Demia.

Leigh hit a backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall at 4:30. She hit a leaping Flatiner for a nearfall. She tied up the left leg and left arm on the mat and kept Demia grounded. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Demia hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 8:30. Demia got underneath her in the corner and hit a standing powerbomb, and she got a nearfall at 10:00. However, Leigh hit a Mafia Kick and a spear for the clean pin. Good action.

Erica Leigh defeated Airica Demia to retain the RVA Women’s Title at 10:27.

Diego Hill vs. Terry Sequoyah. I just saw Terry for the first time earlier this week as he appeared on a Colby Corino benefit show; he’s white with blond hair to his shoulders, and he has a decent physique. (He’s new enough he doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio yet.) Diego Hill has some buzz around him after some strong showings in MLW; I’ve been singing his praises for three years. They appear to be roughly the same height and weight. Quick reversals and a standoff, and this crowd was HOT. They paused to soak in the applause. They shook hands and got back to work. Diego hit a 619 in the corner at 6:00 and a springboard clothesline for a nearfall.

Diego hit some hard chops in the corner, and Terry grabbed at his chest and sold the pain. Terry snapped off a huracanrana at 8:30 and hit a dropkick; he’s talented. Diego hit a spin kick, then a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. He missed a 450 Splash but landed on his feet, and he immediately got a backslide for a nearfall. Terry missed a top-rope corkscrew splash, and Diego immediately hit a superkick and a snap German Suplex. Terry fired back with a Poison Rana, but Diego hit a step-up mule kick at 11:00, and they were both down. That was an awesome two-minute sequence.

They got up and traded strikes. Terry hit a dropkick and a doublestomp to the back, then a standing corkscrew press for a nearfall at 13:00. Nice! Terry hit a corkscrew dive to the floor, crashing onto Diego. Diego dove through the ropes onto Terry. This has been insanely good! In the ring, Terry hit a sunset flip bomb for a nearfall at 15:00. Terry missed a Shooting Star Press but landed on his feet! He hit a Canadian Destroyer, then a dropkick into the corner at 17:00. He hit a top-rope spinning coast-to-coast dropkick, then a superkick! He went for a top-rope Shooting Star Press, but Diego caught his head and hit a stunner! Diego hit an Os Cutter, then a top-rope corkscrew splash for the pin. That was stellar; I don’t use that word lightly either. Wow.

Diego Hill defeated Terry Sequoyah at 18:21.

Final Thoughts: Some outstanding matches here. Yamashita-Luna was a PPV-quality bout; that would have not felt out of place at all as one of the top matches on a TNA PPV. Diego Hill-Terry Sequoyah was also stellar and earns second of these 12 matches, and I’ll reiterate that one is free viewing. The Dijak tag was also really good and earned third here, and is also free. Again, I wish I had time to watch all four of these shows in their entirety, but I think I got a good taste of what was the best of each show.