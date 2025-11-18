NXT Gold Rush Night Two taping spoilers: Full results of the taping for next week’s television show (spoilers)

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Gold Rush Night Two taping

November 18, 2025 in New York, New York, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Report by ProWrestling.net contributor Don Murphy (@DonThePredictor)

We had tickets in the 300 level. We were moved to the 200 level. The whole upper deck was tarped off.

Peter Rosenberg was on the call with Vic Joseph and Booker T. NXT handed out terrible towels ala the Pittsburgh Steelers.

1. Jackson Drake (w/Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes) defeated Sean Legacy to retain the WWE Evolve Championship. Drake won with a running kick in about nine minutes. The crowd was quiet to start, but got into it near the end when there were a lot of back and forth and near falls.

2. Kendal Grey (w/Wren Sinclair) defeated Lainey Reid to retain the WWE Evolve Women’s Championship. Grey won in about eight minutes with an exploder suplex. Charlie Dempsey eventually joined Sinclair. Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley came out mid-match to distract and interfere. The referee ejected Sinclair, Dempsey, Jayne, and Henley from ringside. The crowd was again quiet to start before buying in down the stretch, especially for Grey.

3. Myles Borne defeated Trick Williams in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier. Borne won clean in roughly nine minutes with a Lifting Reverse STO. There were a lot of “Whoop That Trick” and “Randy Orton” chants.

The live broadcast of NXT Gold Rush Night One took place and then the taping for Night Two resumed.

They filmed 20 seconds of fans cheering and booing as inserts, which lends to the theory that the production team alters crowd reactions.

4. Lei Ying Lee defeated Kelani Jordan and Jordynne Grace in a Triple Threat to win the TNA Knockouts Championship. Carlos Silva and Tommy Dreamer were shown at ringside. Grace powerbombed Jordan and had her beat until Lee threw Grace off and stole the pin on Jordan. It was a very good match that went roughly 12 minutes, but the outcome was surprising.

5. Fallon Henley defeated Zaria in the finals of a tournament to win the vacant WWE Women’s Speed Championship. It feels like I’ve heard the Fatal Influence entrance theme 948 times tonight. The match went to a five-minute draw. Ava came out and called for sudden death overtime. Jacy Jayne and Lainey Reid were out with Henley. The finish saw Zaria go for a spear on Henley on the outside, but Jayne or Reid pulled Henley out of the way, causing Zaria to crash into the ring steps. Henley got the win about four minutes into overtime, so the match went roughly nine minutes.

Trick Williams came out again and said he would not be beaten three times in one night. He called out Myles Borne, who came out and cleared him from the ring. DarkState attempted to attack Borne, but he was backed up by Joe Hendry, Je’Von Evans, and Leon Slater. The two teams brawled. The babyfaces cleared the ring to end the show.

The fans were hoping for a John Cena appearance after Ava said he would pick the Iron Survivor Challenge entrants, but he did not appear in person, nor was he shown announcing his picks on the big screen.