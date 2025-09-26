Ash by Elegance vacates the TNA Knockouts Championship

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The TNA Knockouts Championship was vacated at Friday’s Victory Road event. Ash by Elegance (Ashley Sebera) announced that she is stepping away from the ring. “With a heavy heart, I have to forfeit this title,” Ash said during her in-ring speech. She thanked the fans and said she would miss them, and then handed over the title belt to TNA President Carlos Silva. Watch her full speech below.

Powell’s POV: What a shame. She didn’t provide any specifics on why she can’t wrestle or whether she hopes to return, but I wish her the very best with whatever is happening. I’ve praised Ash many times for leaving behind her Dana Brooke persona when she was released by WWE, and reinventing herself in TNA. It was really fun to see her find a groove with that character and win the Knockouts Championship. TNA will be crowning a new Knockouts Champion during the Victory Road show.

.@Ashamae_Sebera is no longer able to compete and has forfeited the TNA Knockouts World Championship. WATCH #TNAVictoryRoad on TNA+: https://t.co/QtSUgdUYkS Use code VICTORY25 for one free month of TNA+: https://t.co/d4BBN0TwN2 pic.twitter.com/CmBJSiXpdI — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 27, 2025

