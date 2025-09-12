WWE announces WrestleMania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE officially announced that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Paul Levesque made the announcement at a press conference that was held in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Fontainebleau Hotel. Watch the press conference below or via WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Levesque announced that the event will be held during Riyadh Season. No dates were listed, but Riyadh Season typically takes place between October and March. Based on the early feedback, this announcement is not sitting well with a lot of WWE fans.