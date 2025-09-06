WWE Clash in Paris poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Clash in Paris event received a B grade from 37 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. C finished second with 28 percent of the vote.

-Sheamus vs. Rusev in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook match topped our best match poll with 41 percent of the vote. John Cena vs. Logan Paul finished second with 29 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B grade, and I felt Cena vs. Paul was the best match on the show. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.