ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-“MxMTV” Mace, Mansoor, and Johnny TV hold and open challenge

-“El Sky Team” Mistico, Mascara Dorada, and Neon vs. Adam Priest, Anthony Henry, and JD Drake

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Allysin Kay

-Lance Archer vs. Beef

-Okumura vs. Stigma

-“The Spanish Announce Project” Angelico and Serpentico in action

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on August 6 in Cleveland, Ohio, at Wolstein Center. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).