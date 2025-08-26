AEW Collision rating for the Forbidden Door go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 281,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. The previous Saturday’s Collision episode averaged 286,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating. The show ran against the final week of preseason football, but it won’t get any easier with the return of college football. One year earlier, the August 24, 2024, edition of AEW Collision averaged 442,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the All In go-home show. The All In countdown special that followed averaged 206,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating in the key demo.