What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

August 25, 2025

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. X Division Champion Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander in a non-title match

-TNA Champion Trick Williams and AJ Francis vs. Mike Santana and TNA International Champion Steve Maclin

-Mara Sade vs. Tasha Steelz

-Eric Young vs. Myron Reed

-“The IInspiration” Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee vs. Fallen Henley and Jazmyn Nyx

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on August 16, 2025, in Baltimore, Maryland, at Chesapeake Arena. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at the new start time of 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.