TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. X Division Champion Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander in a non-title match

-TNA Champion Trick Williams and AJ Francis vs. Mike Santana and TNA International Champion Steve Maclin

-Mara Sade vs. Tasha Steelz

-Eric Young vs. Myron Reed

-“The IInspiration” Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee vs. Fallen Henley and Jazmyn Nyx

Powell's POV: This episode was taped on August 16, 2025, in Baltimore, Maryland, at Chesapeake Arena. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at the new start time of 8CT/9ET.