Richard Holliday presents Narcissistic Behavior results: Vetter’s review of Richard Holliday vs. Anthony Greene, Deonna Purrazzo vs. B3cca, Bear Bronson vs. Alex Hammerstone

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Richard Holliday presents Narcissistic Behavior

August 3, 2025, in Hamden, Connecticut, at Devonshire Hall

Replay released August 14, 2025 via YouTube.com

Camden is roughly a 2 1/2-hour drive east of New York City. This show was released on Thursday for free on YouTube. This show was held to celebrate Holliday’s 10th anniversary since he started his wrestling career. This is a large, white room, and it’s packed with about 150-200 in attendance. The lights are on, and it’s easy to see. Sam Leterna and Josh Shernoff provided commentary, and Josh was offering heelish remarks and defending the villains.

1. Brad Baylor vs. Ichiban. These two would certainly be familiar with each other, and they traded quick reversals at the bell. Baylor wore a shoulder harness he’s used often lately. Ichiban dove through the ropes onto him. In the ring, he hit his “One!” punches in the corner, then a dropkick at 2:30. Baylor is bigger, and he started to take control. Ichiban hit a handspring-back-elbow. Baylor hit a release powerbomb for a nearfall at 6:00. Ichiban hit a stunner and his leaping Flatliner for the pin. Both are a good match, but also on the low end of expectations from these two, just because I think so highly of both of them.

Ichiban defeated Brad Baylor at 6:34.

* Outside, Sam Leterna interviewed Richard Holliday, who was arriving late! He bumped into Anthony Greene in the parking lot. Holliday doesn’t remember booking him and told him to go eat in catering. Greene was annoyed and said he was there to wrestle. After arguing some more, they will meet in the main event!

2. Aaron Rourke vs. EC3 vs. Steve Maclin in a three-way. Rourke is giving up some size here. EC3 rolled to the floor at the bell, so Maclin and Rourke locked up and traded armdrags. EC3 got back in, and they all posed. Rourke hit a back suplex on Maclin at 2:30. EC3 flipped Rourke onto Maclin and tried to steal a pin on Steve. Maclin hit a series of clotheslines on EC3, then a Thesz Press and some punches to the face at 4:30. Rourke hit running buttbumps in opposite corners on each opponent and he was fired up. Maclin hit a spear into the corner.

Rourke hit a superkick on EC3, and Maclin hit a backbreaker on EC3. Maclin hit a running knee on Rourke and a second-rope diving headbutt. EC3 tried stealing some covers. Maclin hit an Angle Slam on EC3. Rourke hit an Eat D’Feat on Maclin. Maclin hit his double-arm DDT on Rourke, but EC3 shoved Maclin to the floor and stole the pin on Rourke. Good action; that was pretty fast-paced. Maclin and Rourke hugged after the bell; it felt like Steve was giving Aaron his endorsement. Nice.

EC3 defeated Aaron Rourke and Steve Maclin at 7:59.

3. “Sent2Slaughter” Dan Maff and Shawn Donovan (w/Josh Shernoff) vs. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller. S2S attacked from behind; Sam noted we haven’t had a bell yet, but I started the stopwatch at first contact. The MG hit stereo dropkicks, and Kylon dropped Dustin onto an opponent. Waller hit a plancha to the floor. (Glad I didn’t wait for the bell, because it doesn’t appear we’re getting one.) The bigger S2S guys started working over Waller. Dustin hit a spin kick in the corner on Maff, but Maff cut him in half with a spear at 4:00. Kylon got in and hit a leaping clothesline, then an Exploder Suplex.

Donovan pulled Kylon to the floor, and they brawled there. Waller hit a superkick on Maff at 7:30, and the MG hit stereo superkicks. Waller hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall. Maff hit a sit-out powerbomb on Waller for a nearfall at 9:00. Kylon hit a Canadian Destroyer on Maff! He hit a top-rope superplex on Donovan, and Waller immediately hit the Mamba Splash on Donovan for the pin. Good tag action.

Dustin Waller and Kylon King defeated Shawn Donovan and Danny Maff at 10:11.

4. Bear Bronson vs. Alexander Hammerstone. Are we still doing “meat!” chants? This is a first-time-ever singles match. They immediately brawled. Bronson hit some chops. They went to the floor at 2:30 and brawled at ringside. Hammerstone hit a Death Valley Driver onto the ring apron at 4:00. Little kids in the front row helped Bear to his feet (this is a staple he frequently does!), and he got back into the ring before the 10-count. It appears Bronson has blood on his right arm. In the ring, Hammerstone was in charge, and he hit some forearm strikes to the kidneys.

Hammerstone applied a sleeper on the mat, but Bear powered back to his feet at 8:30. Bronson hit a snap suplex. Hammerstone hit a missile dropkick, and they were both down. Bear blocked a sunset flip and dropped his weight into a buttsplash on Hammerstone’s chest, and they were both down at 10:30. Bronson hit some clotheslines and a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall, then a second-rope flying elbow drop for a nearfall. Hammerstone fired back with a T-Bone Suplex for a nearfall at 12:30.

Hammerstone hit a top-rope superplex, and they were both down at 14:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes and punches, then got to their feet and continued trading blows. Bear hit a T-Bone Suplex; Hammerstone hit a belly-to-belly suplex; Bear hit a Choke Bomb for a nearfall at 16:00. Nice sequence. Hammerstone pushed ref Gina into the middle, then he hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. He hit his Nightmare Pendulum (swinging sideslam) for the pin. That was a really good big-man match, and they got a standing ovation and a “Both these guys!” chant.

Alexander Hammerstone defeated Bear Bronson at 17:15.

5. TJ Crawford vs. Davienne vs. Ben Bishop vs. Nathan Black vs. Milo Mirra in a scramble match. Black is from the UK, and I think I’ve seen him once before. He berated a kid in the front row. The dork Mirra bounced his way to the ring on his stupid Pogo Stick. I’ve noted that Bishop is really tall; the first time I saw him, I thought he was Von Wagner at first glance, and he came out last. Sam said Bishop had a WWE tryout last week. The bell rang, and everyone surrounded Black, and they took turns striking him. Milo and Davienne traded some rollups while the others were on the floor. TJ entered and chopped her and hit a basement dropkick to her face! Mirra grabbed his Pogo Stick, but Black dropped Milo across the top rope at 2:30.

In the ring, TJ hit a basement dropkick on Milo in the corner. Davienne put Black in a Boston Crab, but TJ made the save at 5:00. TJ hit a modified Blue Thunder Bomb on her, but Bishop made the save. Milo hit a dropkick on Bishop; Bishop hit a sidewalk slam on Mirra for a nearfall. Milo used his Pogo Stick to launch himself in the ring and bit a crossbody block on TJ and Black at 7:30. Bishop picked up Milo and slammed him to the mat. Davienne hit a German Suplex on TJ, then a second one. TJ superkicked her. She hit a forearm strike that dropped Crawford, then she hit a sliding dropkick on him in the corner. Suddenly, it was just Black vs. Bishop, and Black realized how much smaller he is! Bishop hit a chokeslam to pin Black. Fun scramble.

Ben Bishop defeated TJ Crawford, Davienne, Nathan Black, and Milo Mirra in a scramble match at 9:41.

6. Deonna Purrazzo vs. B3cca (w/The Shooter Boys). Leterna called this a ‘dream match.’ B3cca came out first and sang a new track. Deonna came out second and chased B3cca. B3cca attacked her as Deonna got in the ring, and we’re underway. B3cca hit a doublestomp to the back as Deonna was in the ropes, and she got a nearfall at 1:30. Deonna tied her in a Fujiwara Armbar, but B3cca reached the ropes. The Shooter Boys choked Deonna in the ropes. Sam noted that Steve Maclin is in the building, but he thinks Deonna wants to fight this battle on her own. B3cca hit a snap suplex at 4:00 and was in charge. Purrazzo hit her own snap suplex and fired up.

B3cca fell off the apron and onto the Shooter Boys. In the ring, Deonna hit a Russian Leg Sweep and went back to a Fujiwara Armbar at 6:30; Vecchio pulled B3cca to the ropes to break the hold. B3cca hit an OsCutter for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Ortiz grabbed Deonna; B3cca charged but accidentally struck him. Deonna hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall, but Vecchio pulled the ref to the floor. Ref Gina ejected the Shooter Boys! While Gina was sending them to the back, B3cca hit Deonna with her microphone, but she missed a top-rope 450 Splash! Deonna immediately applied the Venus de Milo (double armbar), and B3cca submitted. That was really good.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated B3cca at 10:01.

7. Richard Holliday vs. Anthony Greene. Greene came out first. Two security guards came out wearing black T-shirts and sunglasses. (I think one is 50 Cal). Holliday came out wearing a transparent rain jacket covered in blood while holding an axe — it’s a tribute to the movie “American Psycho.” Considering he’s a heel, Holliday got a nice pop. Basic reversals early on. Greene knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 2:00. They each teased hitting low-blow uppercuts. Holliday tied up Greene on the mat. Greene hit a running neckbreaker at 7:30, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall.

Greene leapt off the ropes, but Holliday caught him with a stunner at 9:00. Leterna talked a lot about each of these guys’ careers in MLW (Holliday) and NXT/NOAH (Greene). They hit stereo clotheslines several times until they both collapsed. Greene hit a superkick, and they hit stereo clotheslines again and were both down at 11:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Holliday hit a low-blow uppercut in front of the ref at 11:25, causing a DQ. Richard got on the mic and said, “How dare you disqualify me! This is my show!” He ordered the match to be restarted, as this was now a no-DQ. (I never stopped the stopwatch, so it’s still going.)

Holliday repeatedly jabbed a chair into Greene’s ribs. Some music played, and out of the back came Metias De Napoli, who is now retired but used to feud with Richard when Holliday started. Metias struck Holliday; it allowed Greene to get a rollup for a nearfall. The Shooter Boys jumped in the ring and stomped on Greene. Vecchio hit a top-rope Blockbuster; Holliday covered Greene for a nearfall at 15:00. The Miracle Generation got in the ring and beat up The Shooter Boys, with Kylon King hitting a flip dive on the rookies. Greene hit his second-rope Unprettier for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes, and Holliday hit another low blow, then a second-rope 2008 (twisting suplex), and they were both down.

More music played, and out of the back came Tommy Invincible. Tommy got in the ring and hit some jumping knees on Holliday, then a back suplex. Holliday hit a second low-blow uppercut and 2008 on Greene for a nearfall. He was upset he didn’t win, so he hit a low-blow uppercut on the ref. Holliday hit another 2008. Out of the back came Paul Roma, wearing a ref shirt! He got a massive pop! Roma and Holliday hugged. Holliday hit another 2008 on Greene, but Roma made a two-count and stopped counting! Holliday yelled at Roma; Paul hit a low blow on Holliday! Greene hit his second-rope Blockbuster, with Roma counting the pin! That was fun. Greene got on the mic and said, “I don’t like you, but I definitely respect you.” They celebrated, but Holliday hit one more low blow before we went off the air!

Anthony Greene defeated Richard Holliday at 21:20.

Final Thoughts: A really strong show and well worth checking out. Hammerstone vs. Bronson was a hard-hitting war and earned best match. I really liked B3cca-Deonna for second, and the main event was fun with the cheating and interference everyone expected. Holliday had quite the challenge here — the crowd wanted to cheer him while he also builds his whole character around being a heel who has his signature move, the low blow. To reiterate… Baylor-Ichiban was good, but it clearly wasn’t designed to ‘steal the show,’ so yes, it comes in below expectations. So much to like here, and I’m glad Holliday posted this for free.