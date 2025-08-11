Wrestling Open RI “Episode 19” results (8/11): Vetter’s review of Bear Bronson and Ryan Clancy vs. Bryce Donovan and “Smart” Mark Sterling, Ricky Smokes vs. Anthony Vecchio, BRG vs. Love, Doug

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 19”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

August 11, 2025, in Cranston, Rhode Island at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Wrestling Open is continuing its Thursday shows in Worcester, Mass, while adding these Monday events, so they are planning to run two shows a week indefinitely. This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. Paul Crockett, Pedro Dones, referee Scott Robinson, and Anthony Vecchio provided commentary. They continue to draw really well on a weekly basis; the crowd was maybe 150.

1. Pedro Dones vs. JGeorge in a spotlight match. Robinson and Vecchio provided commentary on this one. Basic action early on, and JGeorge stomped on Dones and kept him grounded. Dones put JGeorge on his shoulders, spun him around, and hit a Samoan Drop. He then nailed his leaping headbutt for the pin.

Pedro Dones defeated JGeorge at 4:37.

* The main show opened with footage of the Bryce Donovan-Bobby Orlando war of words. Crockett took over on commentary, and Dones joined him early into the next match. The main event is slated to be a rematch from last week (Bear Bronson and Ryan Clancy vs. Bryce Donovan and Vinny Scalice), which ended in a 20-minute time-limit draw. So, this one has no time limit.

2. Bobby Orlando vs. Jariel Rivera (w/Smart Mark Sterling). I’ll reiterate that Rivera has an incredible physique, and I’ve liked what we’ve seen of him here. Sterling got on the mic and wished us all a “happy victory over Japan day.” Sterling then vowed the main event is off! They locked up at the bell, and they are closer in size than I thought (I guessed Jariel was shorter). Bobby hit a flying shoulder tackle that sent Jariel to the floor to regroup with Sterling. Back in the ring, Orlando backed him into a corner and repeatedly punched him, then hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 2:30.

Orlando went to the top rope again, but Sterling tripped him, and it allowed Jariel to take control. Rivera hit a German Suplex, and he kept Orlando on the mat. Rivera hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 5:00. Orlando hit a Lungblower to the back, and they were both down. Bobby hit a jumping neckbreaker and was fired up. He hit a clothesline into the corner. Bobby hit a standing powerbomb and a top-rope flying elbow drop for the pin. Good action.

Bobby Orlando defeated Jariel Rivera at 7:23.

* Sterling hit a chop block to the back of the knee after the bell. Bear Bronson ran in for the save. Bronson got on the mic. He spoke with Wrestling Open management earlier, and he vowed the main event was still on. Bronson said that Vinny “VSK” Scalice isn’t here, but the main event is still on… but Sterling will have to take Vinny’s spot in the match!

3. Davienne vs. Shannon Levangie. I’ll reiterate that Davienne has dropped some weight in the past year and looks great. I’ve loosely compared Shannon to a smaller, younger Rachael Ellering. Davienne still has the size advantage, and she easily pushed Shannon to the mat at the bell. Shannon hit a huracanrana at 1:00, then a running Helluva Kick. Davienne hit an Electric Chair drop for a nearfall. She hit a snap suplex for a nearfall and was in charge, and the crowd rallied for Levangie. Crockett noted that Davienne’s foe, Liviyah, isn’t here tonight, and he wondered if Liviyah has moved on to other feuds.

Shannon tried a jawbreaker that didn’t quite land, but they kept going. Shannon hit a Lungblower move to the chin, then a shotgun dropkick at 4:30. She hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall, and she got some rollups. Davienne nailed a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 6:00, and she applied a Boston Crab, and Shannon tapped out. (Wow, I actually fully expected Liviyah to cost Davienne a win here.) The crowd booed this outcome.

Davienne defeated Shannon Levangie at 6:15.

4. Nick Battee vs. Channing Thomas. A reminder that Channing is now a babyface here. Battee came out first with his green megaphone; no Mint teammates with him tonight. Channing came out second, charged into the ring, and they started brawling, and we got a bell. Channing hit a bodyslam and a leaping elbow drop for a nearfall. Battee hit some jab punches. Channing hit a dropkick at 1:30. They brawled to the floor, where Channing climbed on top of a seated Battee and repeatedly punched him.

Back in the ring, Battee tripped Channing as he was climbing the ropes at 3:00. He hit a running kick to the side of the head for a nearfall, and he kept Thomas grounded. He hit a jumping knee in the corner, then a Lungbower to the back for a nearfall at 4:30. Channing hit a jumping leg lariat and a second-rope flying European Uppercut. These guys are having a sprint out here! Channing hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Nick dropped him gut-first on the top rope. Channing hit a plancha to the floor at 7:00. They fought to the floor and ignored the ref’s count, and they were both counted out!

Channing Thomas vs. Nick Battee ended in a double count-out at 8:00.

* Footage aired of Oxx Adams destroying TJ Crawford last week. Brett Ryan Gosselin has aligned with Oxx. BRG has vowed that he will make sure “that love never prevails.”

5. Brett Ryan Gosselin (w/Oxx Adams) vs. Love, Doug (w/TJ Crawford). BRG was loudly booed as he came to the ring. Oxx (the massive, thick seven-footer) was in his ring gear. (Impromptu tag match coming?) BRG got on the mic and ripped into the crowd. Doug and TJ have ‘not been on the same page’ of late, but they seemed united as they emerged from the back. TJ was also dressed to wrestle. Standing switches to open, and Crockett talked about the Doug-Crawford issues of late.

Doug threw rose petals at BRG and kept him off-balance. He hit a leaping elbow drop, and BRG rolled to the floor at 2:30 to regroup. Doug hit a slingshot crossbody block into the ring on BRG. Brett hit a swinging neckbreaker, and he began stomping on Doug. He hit another swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 4:30. Brett came off the ropes, but Doug punched him in the ribs. Doug hit a snap suplex, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Doug hit a springboard-back-elbow and a bulldog, then a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a believable nearfall. Oxx attacked Doug, causing the DQ. TJ ran in for the save, but Oxx chokeslammed Crawford, too.

Love, Doug defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin via DQ at 6:45.

* We saw footage of Brando Lee and Ichiban challenging the Miracle Generation to a tag match at Americanrana at the end of August.

6. “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King vs. Corey Duke and All Go Nelly. Duke (a white cowboy) and Nelly (think a young Kofi) both have just two or three matches in Wrestling Open; Crockett pointed out that both men have competed in the Discovery Gauntlet on the Thursday shows. I think this makes four straight days of matches in four different states for the MG. Kylon and Duke opened. Dustin got in and battled Duke, with Corey hitting a dropkick at 2:00. Nelly entered; the MG began stomping on the kid and worked him over. Kylon hit some loud overhand chops.

Nelly hit an enzuigiri at 5:00 on King, but Waller knocked Duke off the ring apron so Nelly couldn’t tag out. The MG hit stereo kicks to his head, then double running knees to the back of the head for the pin. I’ve seen this more at Wrestling Open than anywhere else — where a guy never actually gets the chance to make that hot tag, and just is worked over until he gets pinned. Decent action.

Dustin Waller and Kylon King defeated Corey Duke and All Go Nelly at 6:12.

* Waller got on the mic and told Ichiban that he’s bit off more than he can chew by challenging the Miracle Generation to a tag match. He vowed that Ichiban will “take a generational beating.”

* Next Monday will feature a rematch between Marcus Mathers and Ray Jaz for the IWTV World Title. Jaz lost last time, but his foot was on the rope, and the ref didn’t see it.

7. Ricky Smokes (w/Brad Baylor) vs. Anthony Vecchio (w/Aaron Ortiz). Baylor was not dressed to wrestle; these two just wrestled the Hardy Boys 48 or so hours earlier, and right on cue, Dones mentioned that after I wrote it. Ortiz also was not dressed to wrestle; we got a nice “Shooter Boys!” chant for them. Quick reversals at the bell as Dones heaped praise on the young Shooter Boys, saying “they just got it,” and he’s not wrong. Vecchio hit a suplex and floated over and got a nearfall at 2:00. Smokes dropped him throat-first on the top rope, then hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Smokes hit a snap suplex, and he paused to bark at the crowd.

Dones praised Swipe Right, and he isn’t sure which team could beat them. Smokes applied a sleeper, but Vecchio broke free at 5:00. Crockett listed off some of the teams Swipe Right have beaten in their title reign. Vecchio hit a release German Suplex and they were both down. Vecchio hit a back-body drop and was fired up. He hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall. then an Olympic Slam for a nearfall at 7:00. Baylor clocked Ortiz! Vecchio dove through the ropes onto Baylor. He got back into the ring, but Smokes hit a spear, then a flying forearm to the back of the head for the pin. These two just mesh incredibly well.

Ricky Smokes defeated Anthony Vecchio at 8:20.

* Ortiz got on the mic and said they are sick of the ‘bull crap’ by Swipe Right (this is a PG, family-friendly show!) Ortiz said they have a title shot, and they pick when and where they get that match… and they want the match at Americanrana! The crowd responded with a “New champs!” chant.

8. Bear Bronson and Ryan Clancy vs. Bryce Donovan and “Smart” Mark Sterling. Again, we had a 20-minute draw last week, but Sterling is replacing VSK. Crockett called it “a downgrade as a tag team partner.” Clancy tackled Bryce to open and hit some punches. (Both of these two have really leaned out this year and are just chiseled in a way they weren’t a year ago.) The heels regrouped and stalled on the floor. Sterling wore a regular singlet tonight, not his ridiculous gear. He charged at Bear in the ring, but Bronson easily shoved him to the mat at 2:00. Sterling hit some chops, so Bronson caved in Sterling’s chest with much LOUDER chops, and the crowd popped for each one.

Bronson hit some punches in the corner at 4:00 and bit Mark’s forehead, then hit a bodyslam. Bear tossed Clancy onto Sterling. Bryce pushed Bear into Clancy at 5:30, sending Ryan to the floor, and the heels began stomping on Bear and worked him over. Bear dropped all his weight in a buttdrop on Sterling’s chest at 7:30. Clancy got a hot tag and he traded forearm strikes with Bryce, then a running European Uppercut in the corner on Bryce. Clancy hit a double-underhook suplex. Bryce hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 9:00, then he hip-tossed Clancy across the ring.

Donovan hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall. The ref missed a tag and he ordered Bronson back to his corner. Clancy suplexed Sterling. Bronson finally got the hot tag at 13:00, and he hit some clotheslines. He hit a Bulldog Powerslam on Sterling for a nearfall, but Bryce made the save. Bear hit a Choke Bomb on Bryce for a nearfall, and we got a “That was three!” chant. Clancy hit a top-rope flying forearm. Clancy hit a superplex on Sterling for a nearfall. Bryce hit a diving forearm on Clancy, then a pop-up powerbomb and a diving forearm for a nearfall, but Bronson made the save.

Sterling hit a Spinebuster on Clancy! He hit a German Suplex on Bronson! However, Bear popped to his feet and hit a clothesline on Sterling. Jariel Rivera appeared, and he shoved Bronson into the ring post! Bryce hit a chokeslam on Ryan for a believable nearfall at 18:00. Sterling grabbed the title belt and was going to use it, but Bobby Orlando jumped on the apron and took it from him! Clancy immediately hit his picture-perfect dropkick to pin Sterling. Another very good match.

Ryan Clancy and Bear Bronson defeated Bryce Donovan and “Smart” Mark Sterling at 18:34.

* The heels left. The three babyfaces all got in the ring and all looked at the Wrestling Open title belt. Orlando again offered a handshake! The crowd chanted, “Let it go!” at Clancy, encouraging him to forgive Bobby for accidentally costing him his title a few months ago. However, Clancy turned and left, refusing yet again to shake Bobby’s hand.

Final Thoughts” The Monday night shows have just been on fire, especially the past four-five weeks. A great main event; not as good as last week, but still quite good. I really liked Smokes-Vecchio for second place, and I’ll go with Orlando-Jariel for third. Battee-Channing was really good, too. No real complaints tonight. I was expecting Miracle Generation to squash the rookies, but it was nice to see them give some ring minutes to the new guys. Furthermore, the pieces are falling into place for some really good matches at Americanrana. A big thumbs up tonight. I watched this live; it should be posted on IWTV by Tuesday morning.