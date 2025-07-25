What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: WWE Tag Team Title match, Jelly Roll set for tonight’s show

July 25, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Randy Orton, Jelly Roll, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul appear

-Cody Rhodes appears

-Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy vs. Rey Fenix and Andrade for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

