Hulk Hogan’s widow Sky Daily issues first public comments following his death

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sky Daily issued the following comments via her Instagram page on Friday regarding the death of her husband, Hulk Hogan.

I wasn’t ready for this… and my heart is in pieces.

He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time.

This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart.

Hulk loved his fans so much and despite his growing physical discomfort, he did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, take photos, and connect with the people who supported him through it all. You meant everything to him.

He was a believer in Christ, and I take comfort knowing his soul is at peace and he’s been welcomed home.

Please keep his family and all of us who loved him in your prayers as we try to navigate this new reality.

Powell’s POV: Classy comments from Daily just a day after she lost her husband. I once again offer my condolences to her, Hogan’s children Brooke and Nick, as well as his friends and fans.