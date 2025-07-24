The pro wrestling world pays tribute to Hulk Hogan

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are social media posts in response to the death of Hulk Hogan, who died of cardiac arrest on Thursday, July 24, 20025.

Through the good times and the bad, I always loved my brother Terry! I am devastated by the loss of my friend, I only wish we had time to mend our broken friendship before his passing. Until I see you Brother, in the big squared circle in the sky! I love you #hulkhogan #RIP pic.twitter.com/pwhntPY4Cz — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) July 24, 2025

I am saddened to learn of the passing of pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. Hogan’s name was synonymous with professional wrestling, transcending the industry to become an American pop culture fixture. My condolences go out to his fans, friends and family. Rest in peace. — Carlos… pic.twitter.com/BYNS6YeA6C — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 24, 2025

WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans. — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

When I nearly lost my dad 8 years ago, one of the few people who was there for all of it was Hulk Hogan. My heart breaks for Nick and Brooke. Rest in peace, brother — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 24, 2025

I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When… pic.twitter.com/rOWLakMjr4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 24, 2025

Say what you want about Hulk Hogan, but his impact on pro wrestling is undeniable. RIP Hulkster. The end of an era. https://t.co/GgEc36KA9N — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) July 24, 2025

It’s hard to put into words what Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea meant to professional wrestling and entertainment. He may be gone, but his memory and legacy will live forever. RIP Hulkster pic.twitter.com/73o86iY1bA — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) July 24, 2025

Saddened to hear that Terry, Hulk Hogan has passed away. The Toombs Clan send their love and condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace. — Rowdy Roddy Piper (@R_Roddy_Piper) July 24, 2025

Today we mourn the loss of one of wrestling’s most influential icons, Hulk Hogan. Let us come together in prayer for his family as they grieve the loss of a beloved husband, father, grandfather & friend. May God bring peace & comfort in this time of sorrow. Travis pic.twitter.com/TqEiP0QJwi — Paul Orndorff (Legacy) (@PaulOrndorffWWE) July 24, 2025