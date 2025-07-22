WWE Raw on Netflix viewership for the July 14 edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The July 14 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 2.7 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was up from the 2.6 million global viewership listed for the July 7 episode.

Powell’s POV: The July 14 Raw finished fifth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing sixth the week before. The Jul 14 episode ran opposite the MLB Home Run Derby. The Raw global numbers are released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.