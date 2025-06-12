ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-ROH Champion Bandido vs. Mansoor in a Proving Ground match

-Preston Vance vs. Evil Uno

-Atlantis Jr. and Templario vs. Magnus vs. Volador Jr.

-Red Velvet in action

-Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Shawn Dean, and Carlie Bravo in action

