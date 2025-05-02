What's happening...

WWE Talent Cut Tracker: The list of the latest wrestlers cut by the company

May 2, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers were released (or informed their contracts will not be renewed) by WWE on May 2, 2025.

-Braun Strowman

-Katana Chance

-Kayden Carter

-Dakota Kai

-Shayna Baszler

-Cora Jade

-Gigi Dolan

-Jakara Jackson

-Eddy Thorpe

-Riley Osborne

Powell’s POV: It was stated on Dot Net Weekly on Friday afternoon that talent cuts were coming. I will update this list if there are additional cuts. Credit to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com for news on some of the releases. I will have more to say about the cuts during my Smackdown audio review later tonight for our Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

