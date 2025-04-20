Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling “Live In Las Vegas” results: Vetter’s review of Mizuki vs. Miyu Yamashita for the Princess of Princess Title, Masha Slamovich vs. Miu Watanabe for the TNA Knockouts Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling “Live In Las Vegas”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

April 18, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino

This is the 7th show of the 13-event Collective, featuring promotions from quite literally across the world. This began at 11 a.m. local time and was the first show of Friday’s four-event lineup here. The Collective logo is in the center. The lighting over the ring is really good. Dave Prazak and Nick Knowledge provided commentary. (Where is Veda Scott? This is her wheelhouse!)

* I admittedly don’t see a lot of the female Japanese wrestlers; I probably haven’t seen most of these competitors since last year’s Collective.

* The “Up Up Girls” Miu Watanabe, Raku and Yuki Aino came onto the stage to sing and dance. They certainly energized the crowd.

1. Yuki Arai vs. Arisu Endo. Yuki wore a deep blue outfit and has longer hair. Endo has short colorful hair (think Asuka) and she wore purple. Endo hit a dropkick at 2:00 and a running splash to the mat for a nearfall. Arai applied a Sharpshooter at 3:30. Endo put her in a Camel Clutch, but Arai reached the ropes. Endo hit a Superkick at 6:00. Arai hit a full-nelson faceplant. Arai hit a hard kick to the top of the head and got the pin. Decent opener.

Yuki Arai defeated Arisu Endo at 7:16.

2. Ram Kaicho, Viva Van, and Yuki Aino vs. Shino Suzuki, Vert Vixen, and Rika Tatsumi. Of course I know Viva and Vert Vixen but not really anyone else. Vert’s team attacked and we’re underway, and they all went to the floor. They brawled into the hallway and back into the arena. Tatsumi, who is really tall and wore white, hit a bodyslam on Ram (who has ghostly white face paint and looks rather scary.) Shino, wearing green, rammed Kaicho’s head into the turnbuckles. In a funny spot, Viva went for a sliding blow, but Shino covered up and acted terrified. Yuki, who has blonde hair that is almost white, hit a senton on Shino for a nearfall at 5:00.

Ram’s team kept Shino in their corner. Vert got in and hit a suplex on Ram at 6:30. Vert charged, but Ram collapsed in another funny spot. Ram reached up, grabbed Vert, and got a rollup for a nearfall. Viva hit a springboard crossbody block and a huracanrana on Vert at 8:00. Viva hit a flying leg lariat for a nearfall. Rika hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip on Vert and put her in a Figure Four at 9:30. Viva hit a spinning back fist for a nearfall. Rika tried a sleeper, but Viva shrugged her off to the mat. Shino hit a running neckbreaker on Aino, then a belly-to-belly suplex, and she locked in a sleeper! Aino hit a second-rope shoulder tackle on Shino. Ram hit a top-rope crossbody block. Vert hit a brainbuster. Viva hit a double knees shot to Vert’s gut. Aino hit a gutwrench suplex, then an inverted DDT to pin Shino. Fun match.

Ram Kaicho, Viva Van, and Yuki Aino defeated Shino Suzuki, Vert Vixen, and Rika Tatsumi at 13:57.

3. Maki Itoh and Zara Zakher vs. Raku and Max the Impaler. It may be a year since I last saw Max compete; they tower over everyone else in this match. Maki and WWE ID prospect Zara might both be about 5’3″! I think I’ve seen Raku before; she had a big, fluffy pillow and she opened against Zara. However, Raku laid down on the mat on her pillow, so we have silliness right away. Of course, Raku got a rollup on Zara for a nearfall. Max was irate, grabbed the pillow, and threw it to the floor and was loudly booed. Itoh entered and repeatedly punched Raku in the corner at 2:30, then she hit a Facewash. Raku hit a knife-edge chop on Itoh’s hard head and it hurt her own head. “Don’t you learn?” Prazak said.

Max and Zara tagged in at 5:00; Zara tried a crossbody block but just bounced off. Max picked up Raku and tossed her onto their opponents at 7:00, and Raku ran across the stomachs of Zara and Maki. Maki hit a DDT on Raku on the apron and got a nearfall. Maki switched to a Boston Crab but Max made the save and ‘rag-dolled’ Maki. Max accidentally splashed Raku in a corner! Maki hit a DDT on Max. Zara hit an awkward dive to the floor on Max. In the ring, Maki hit a running Air Raid Crash for a believable nearfall on Raku. She applied a vertical Sharpshooter, and Raku tapped out. Some good humor with decent action. Max dragged Raku to the back.

Maki Itoh and Zara Zakher defeated Raku and Max the Impaler at 9:43.

4. Suzume vs. Jada Stone for the International Princess Title. Susume wore light green/yellow. Jada has been a regular on the U.S. indy scene and has done some Japan tours. Jada hit a Meteora early on and was in charge, hitting a windup uranage, but missing a standing moonsault. Suzume hit a plancha at 1:30. In the ring, she hit some stomps and kept Stone grounded. Suzume tied up Jada’s legs on the mat. Jada hit a bodyslam and they were both down at 5:00. Stone hit some clotheslines.

Stone hit an impressive split-legged moonsault for a nearfall. She hit a superkick and tied up Suzume’s legs in a bow-and-arrow. Suzume hit a top-rope crossbody block and she tied up Jada in a knot on the mat at 8:00. Jada shrugged her off into the corner to escape. They got up and traded forearm strikes; this has been light years better than the first three matches. They traded rollups for nearfall, and Suzume hit a jumping stunner for a nearfall at 10:00. Stone tied her in a Muta Lock and cranked back on Suzume’s head, but Suzume escaped. Jada nailed a top-rope corkscrew press for a believable nearfall. Suzume hit a faceplant off the ropes and they were both down. Suzume hit a stunner for the pin. That was really good.

Suzume defeated Jada Stone to retain the International Princess Title at 12:33.

5. “Kyoraku Kyomei” Hyper Misao and Shoko Nakajima vs. Wakana Uehara and Yuki Kamifuku for the Princess Tag Team Titles. Shoko wears her furry outfit, and Misao is essentially a “Hurricane Helms” superhero gimmick in green-and-pink; I’ve seen both of them before. I don’t recall if I’ve seen Wakana and Yuki before. Misao opened against Yuki, who is slender and she wore sparkly blue and silver. Shoko and Wakana (dressed in shiny red) got in at 1:30 and tied up. Shoko is so much shorter than everyone else; I just looked it up and she’s listed at 4’10”. They rolled to the floor, and Shoko stood on Wakana’s back. Back in the ring, Shoko remained in charge.

Misao got back in and worked over Wakana’s left arm. Kamiu hit a running Helluva Kick at 5:30, but Hyper hit an inverted DDT out of the ropes. Hyper got a rollup for a nearfall with her feet on the ropes at 7:00 but the ref saw it. Kamiu hit a leg lariat and tagged in Wakana. Shoko applied a front guillotine choke hold on Wakana at 8:30, but Wakana powered out. Wakana hit a snap suplex. The challengers each applied submission holds. Shoko hit a 619 at 12:00. Shoko hit a huracanrana, then a dive to the floor on Yuki. In the ring, Shoko hit a top-rope senton splash to pin Wakana. Good match; not a great match but overall good.

“Kyoraku Kyomei” Hyper Misao and Shoko Nakajima defeated Wakana Uehara and Yuki Kamifuku at 13:11.

6. Masha Slamovich vs. Miu Watanabe for the TNA Knockouts Title. Standing switches to open. They seem to be the same height, but Masha has more bulk to her. Cagematch.net records show Masha had at least nine matches between Thursday and Saturday. She hit a doublestomp to the chest at 3:00 and a stiff kick to the spine. Miu hit a scoop bodyslam at 4:30. Miu adjusted her ponytail (which means she’s about to get serious!) Masha hit some clotheslines and got a nearfall.

Masha tied her up on the mat, but Miu got a leg on the ropes at 6:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Masha hit a buzzsaw kick that dropped Miu. Miu hit her Castagnoli-style Giant Swing at 8:30 and she was fired up, and she got a nearfall. Masha set up for a piledriver but Miu escaped and flipped Masha to the mat. Masha hit a spin kick to the shoulder, then she nailed the White Knight Driver (piledriver) for the pin. Good, but not great, match. I really wish this had not been a title match; it removed all suspense whatsoever over who was winning.

Masha Slamovich defeated Miu Watanabe to retain the TNA Knockouts Title at 10:45.

7. Mizuki vs. Miyu Yamashita for the Princess of Princess Title. I’ve seen far more of Yamashita; the ‘Pink Striker’ is known for her Skull Kick, and she had competed in Bloodsport the prior evening. Standing switches and a feeling-out process early on. Miyu hit a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron at 3:00, and they fought on the floor. They went up onto the stage and fought there. Miyu hit a doublestomp. Miyu hit a Death Valley Driver and slammed her back-first onto the apron at 5:00. They got back into the ring, with Miyu in charge. Mizuki hit a running basement dropkick against the ropes, then a dive off the top rope to the floor at 7:00, with them landing on fans in the front row.

Back in the ring, Mizuki hit a doublestomp as Yamashita was tied in the ropes and got a nearfall. Yamashita hit a running clothesline. Miyu applied a Cobra Clutch on the mat and kept Mizuki tied up. They traded rollups. Mizuki hit a top-rope doublestomp and she applied a crossface-style submission hold on the mat, but Miyu powered to her feet at 12:00, and she slammed Mizuki to the mat with another vicious Death Valley Driver. This crowd was hot. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Yamashita clocked her with one that dropped Mizuki.

Yamashita nailed the Skull Kick but they were both down. Miyu finally got to her feet and hit some more kicks. Mizuki hit a suplex and Yamashita was staggered. Mizuki hit a doublestomp, then her twisting crossbody block. She hit a fallaway slam with a high bridge for the pin. That was really good action and we had a post-match “That was awesome!” chant.

Mizuki defeated Miyu Yamashita to retain the Princess of Princess Title at 17:38.

* All the women on the show came to the ring to celebrate together.

Final Thoughts: Two really strong matches here. The main event was awesome and easily match of the night. Suzume-Jada topped all expectations to take second. I had higher hopes for Masha’s match; it was good but they were just ramping up when it suddenly ended. And, as I noted, with the title on the line, the winner felt too obvious. The other matches were fine, but the top-two are worth checking out.

One of the shorter shows at the Collective, coming in at just under 2 hours, 20 minutes.