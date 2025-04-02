What's happening...

NXT TV rating for Shawn Spears vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT North American Championship

April 2, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 650,000 viewers for The CW network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 741,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.16 rating. One year earlier, the April 2, 2024 edition of NXT averaged 641,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating on USA Network for the Stand & Deliver go-home show.

