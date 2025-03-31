WWE Raw preview: Title match and more set for today’s show in London, early start time

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for today’s WWE Raw television show.

-Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship with Bianca Belair as special referee

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena meet face-to-face

-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. Jimmy Uso in a non-title match

-Logan Paul has called out AJ Styles

-Bron Breakker and Penta vs. Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in action

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from London, England at O2 Arena.