WWE Raw in Buffalo, Pro Wrestling Boom, Glenn Kulka, PJ Black, Ivar, Mandy Leon, Dante Martin, Debra Marshall, Big E, Kyle O’Reilly, Tenille Dashwood, Davey Richards, Mike Tenay, Booker T, Scotty Riggs, Ultimo Dragon, DJ Hyde, Hayabusa, Mike Von Erich, Lance Cade

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay and I discussing the Royal Rumble event and looking ahead to AEW Revolution. We are not taking calls, but we will take email questions sent in before 1CT/2ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Buffalo, Tuesday’s NXT in Cincinnati, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision taping in Sacramento, Friday’s Smackdown in Philadelphia, Sunday’s AEW Revolution in Los Angeles. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Glenn Kulka is 61 today.

-PJ Black (Phillip Lloyd) is 44 today.

-Ivar (Todd Smith) of the Viking Raiders is 41 today. He previously worked as Hanson when the team was billed as War Machine.

-Mandy Leon is 33 today.

-Dante Martin is 24 today.

-The late Hayabusa (Eiji Ezaki) died at age 47 of a cerebral hemorrhage on March 3, 2016.

-Debra Marshall turned 65 on Sunday.

-The late Mike Von Erich (Mike Adkisson) was born on March 2, 1964. He took his own life at age 23 on April 12, 1987.

-The late Lance Cade (Lance McNaught) was born on March 2, 1981. He died at age 29 on August 12, 2010. His death was ruled as “intoxication from mixed drugs complicating a cardiomyopathy.”

-Mike Tenay turned 70 on Saturday.

-Booker T (Booker Huffman) turned 60 on Saturday.

-Scotty Riggs (Scott Antol) turned 65 on Saturday.

-Ultimo Guerrero turned 53 on Saturday.

-DJ Hyde turned 47 on Saturday.

-Davey Richards (Wesley Richards) turned 42 on Saturday.

-Big E (Ettore Ewen) turned 39 on Saturday.

-Kyle O’Reilly turned 38 on Saturday.

-Tenille Dashwood is 35.