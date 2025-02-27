ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Magnus, Soberano Jr., and Volador Jr. vs. Mascara Dorada, Atlantis Jr., and Templario

-Gravity vs. Dark Panther

-La Catalina vs. Lady Frost

-Blake Christian vs. Fuego Del Sol

-Atlantis, Esfinge, and Fuego vs. Gran Guerrero, Euforia, and Rocky Romero

-The Beast Mortos in action

-“The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean in action

Powell’s POV: It’s the f—ing La Catalina Wine Mixer. Anyway, This episode was taped on February 11, 2025 in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).