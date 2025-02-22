What's happening...

02/21 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 346): Sean Plichta returns to review WWE Smackdown featuring The Rock and Cody Rhodes

February 22, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and guest Sean Plichta reviewing WWE Smackdown featuring The Rock and Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest and Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 346) with Sean Plichta on WWE Smackdown.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

