What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s live show

February 20, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Chris Jericho vs. Bandido for the ROH Championship

-Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker for the AEW Trios Titles

-NJPW star Gabe Kidd in action

-Max Caster holds an open challenge

-Queen Aminata vs. Julia Hart

-The Beast Mortos vs. Hologram

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.