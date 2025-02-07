WWE Smackdown preview: The updated card for the brand’s Royal Rumble fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso appears

-Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair appears

-Alexa Bliss vs. Candice LeRae in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match

-Bianca Belair vs. Piper Niven in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match

-Jimmy Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat Elimination Chamber qualifying match

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum.