WWE Smackdown preview: The updated card for the brand’s Royal Rumble fallout edition

February 7, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso appears

-Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair appears

-Alexa Bliss vs. Candice LeRae in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match

-Bianca Belair vs. Piper Niven in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match

-Jimmy Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat Elimination Chamber qualifying match

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

