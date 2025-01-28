What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The updated lineup for Thursday’s show

January 28, 2025

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Nic Nemeth kicks off the show with his first comments since losing the TNA World Championship

-Ace Austin vs. Wes Lee

-Josh Alexander and Eric Young vs. Judas Icarus and Travis Williams

-Mustafa Ali  vs. Laredo Kid

-Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater

-NXT’s Cora Jade in action

-Sami Callihan comments on being attacked by Mance Warner

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on January 23/24 in San Antonio, Texas at Boeing Center at Tech Port. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

