TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.
-Nic Nemeth kicks off the show with his first comments since losing the TNA World Championship
-Ace Austin vs. Wes Lee
-Josh Alexander and Eric Young vs. Judas Icarus and Travis Williams
-Mustafa Ali in action
Powell’s POV: This show was taped on January 23/24 in San Antonio, Texas at Boeing Center at Tech Port. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment