TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Nic Nemeth kicks off the show with his first comments since losing the TNA World Championship

-Ace Austin vs. Wes Lee

-Josh Alexander and Eric Young vs. Judas Icarus and Travis Williams

-Mustafa Ali in action

Powell’s POV: This show was taped on January 23/24 in San Antonio, Texas at Boeing Center at Tech Port. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).