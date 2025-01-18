Limitless Wrestling “The Great Divide” results (1/18): Vetter’s review of Dezmond Cole vs. Channing Thomas for the Limitless Title, Delmi Exo vs. Ashley Vox in a Last Sister Standing match

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Limitless Wrestling “The Great Divide”

Replay available via YouTube.com

January 18, 2025 in Yarmouth, Maine at Yarmouth Amvets Post #2

This is their usual venue, and they once again drew perhaps 400-500. This show aired live on both IWTV and free on IWTV. Lighting and sound are good. Troy Nelson and Johnny Torres provided commentary. Sam Leterna also is doing interviews; she was in Chicago 24 hours ago.

* Conan Lycan is sick; he missed the Chicago Style Wrestling show last night, too, so he’s off the show.

1. Aaron Rourke vs. Blake Christian. WWE ID prospect Rourke got a nice pop and he came out first. Blake does NOT have a GCW match lined up for Sunday but I assume he will play a role; right on cue, the commentators talked about the GCW show. They glared at each other and let the crowd chant at them and eventually locked up at 1:00. They traded armdrags and had a standoff. Aaron patted him on the butt and Blake was not amused. Rourke hit an Exploder Suplex at 3:30. Blake hit a guillotine leg drop and took control; he hit a harder slap on the butt. Blake hit a doublestomp on the elbow and worked over the left arm.

Blake snapped the left arm behind the back at 7:30. Rourke fired up and hit some forearms and a clothesline, then a 619, then a dive through the ropes onto Blake. Rourke hit a Meteora for a nearfall at 9:30, but he sold the pain in his elbow. Blake dove through the ropes onto Rourke. Blake hit a superkick; Rourke hit a Mafia Kick, then a piledriver along his back, and he applied a Figure Four at 11:30. Rourke bridged up into a Figure Eight, but Blake reached the ropes. Blake hit the sliding German Suplex, then a 450 Splash — with his knees hitting Rourke’s chest — for a nearfall. Rourke hit a Shotgun dropkick. Blake got a rollup and grabbed the ropes, but the ref saw it. They traded rollups, and Rourke got the flash pin! Really good match.

Aaron Rourke defeated Blake Christian at 14:22.

* Rourke got on the mic and thanked the fans. He talked about being an ID prospect and he got a “You deserve it!” chant. “I think you guys just like to see me cry,” he responded. He vowed that 2025 is the year of Evil Gay. He wants a title shot!! This brought out J-Heru, who introduced Aiden Aggro! Aiden thanked Aaron for “warming up the crowd for me.” This brought out Anthony Greene, and our next match is underway!

2. Anthony Greene vs. Aiden Aggro (w/J-Heru). The commentators noted that both men lost on the Limitless show last week. Heru stomped on Greene as Aggro distracted the ref. In the ring, Aiden choked Greene and kept him grounded. He hit some jab punches. Greene hit a twisting crossbody block, then a bodyslam, at 4:30. They went to the floor, where Greene hit some chops. Aggro took charge back in the ring. Aiden hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 7:30. Greene hit a second-rope twisting suplex. Greene hit a superkick that sent Aggro to the floor. Anthony dove to the floor, but he only landed on J-Heru. Greene then clotheslined Aggro.

They got back into the ring, where Greene nailed the second-rope Unprettier for a visual pin, but J-Heru put Aggro’s foot on the ropes at 10:30. Greene got angry and stomped on Aggro, and he knocked the ref down! Aiden leapt off Gina the ref’s back and hit Aggro, then Aggro hit a Shining Wizard for the pin! The commentators were shocked that Greene lost his cool there, saying it was out of place for him. It is Greene’s third straight loss here.

Aiden Aggro defeated Anthony Greene at 11:08.

* Greene got on the mic, saying his goal is to make the Limitless scene, and the Maine wrestling scene, better. He vowed this will be Limitless’ best year to date. (It felt like he was going to cut a heel promo after shoving the ref, but he stayed babyface here.) Sam Leterna joined the booth here, as they continued to talk about Greene’s losing streak.

* Rich Palladino announced a return date to Portland, Maine, on March 21. They’ll be back in this venue on Feb. 22 with the return of Donovan Dijak.

3. Tiara James vs. Gabby Forza. Gabby has the size advantage, so Tiara rolled to the floor and stalled and stretched. They locked up, and Gabby pushed her into a corner. Gabby caught her and hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 1:30. Leterna noted they’ve had a singles match before. Gabby hit a bodyslam for a nearfall. Tiara hit a bulldog for a nearfall at 4:00, then a twisting neckbreaker that didn’t quite land right, and she kept Gabby grounded, shoving her foot in Gabby’s throat. Gabby hit a running Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 8:00, but she couldn’t hit a spear. Tiara hit a Lungblower for a nearfall. Gabby caught Tiara leaping off the ropes and hit a Rikishi Driver (piledriver) for the pin. Solid match.

Gabby Forza defeated Tiara James at 9:01.

4. “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes (w/Susanna) vs. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball) and Milo Mirra. I’ve never seen this blonde manager Susanna before. Her outfit is um, skimpy to say the least, and she helped the WWE ID prospects remove their jackets. Swipe Right has actually been feuding with Marbury in recent weeks in Wrestling Open. Milo’s whole gimmick is he uses the pogo stick to bounce his way to the ring, and the crowd is just ridiculously nuts for it. (Again, he has the general look and hairstyle of Alex Reynolds.) Mirra and Smokes opened. The babyfaces began working over Baylor. Marbury hit a bodyslam and a splash to the mat on Brad for a nearfall. Smokes hit a dropkick on Mirra for a nearfall at 3:30, and the heels began working over Milo.

Baylor hit a snap suplex. Marbury got the hot tag at 6:00 and palmed Brad’s head and slammed him to the mat. Milo launched off Jermaine’s back and hit a twisting plancha to the floor on the heels. Jermaine got a basketball. Milo used the pogo stick to launch himself from the floor into the ring. Brad hit the team twisting uranage and pinned Marbury. Solid match.

Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes defeated Jermaine Marbury and Milo Mirra at 8:43.

* The heels continued a post-match beatdown, until Ace Romero came down for the save. Romero issued a challenge to a tag match to Swipe Right, and he’ll find a partner. Romero then challenged Dirty Dango to a match at the Portland show.

5. Delmi Exo vs. Ashley Vox in a Last Sister Standing match. Exo turned on her sister a couple months ago, leading to this match. Delmi wore blue jeans, signifying she’s here for a fight. They immediately brawled; Delmi has a significant height and presumably weight advantage. Vox hit a kick that sent Delmi to the floor. Vox hit a backbody drop on the hardwood floor at 1:30! They got in the ring, where Ashley hit her repeatedly with cookie sheets. They went back to the floor, where Ashley hit a DDT at 3:30. However, she missed a rolling cannonball and crashed into an empty, open chair.

In the ring, Delmi choked her with a broomstick at 6:00. She hit some forearm strikes and remained in charge. Delmi nailed a Package Piledriver on the ring apron at 8:00, and Ashley collapsed to the floor, but she got back up. In the ring, Delmi hit a missile dropkick that again sent Ashley to the floor. In the ring, Ashley pulled out a gusset plate! She planted it in the top of Exo’s head at 10:30! Gross. Vox hit some clotheslines and a running knee. The blood was trickling down Exo’s head. Vox put a trash can over Delmi’s head. Paris Van Dale suddenly appeared and struck Ashley. Ashley hit a double missile dropkick, and she hit a guitar shot over Van Dale’s back. Delmi got a crutch wrapped in barbed wire and she raked it across Vox’s head at 13:30! Gross again. Sam Leterna noted we don’t see a lot of blood in Limitless.

Ashley dumped a bag of thumbtacks in the ring, and she Stomped Delmi onto them! She fish-hooked Delmi’s mouth and was seated on Delmi, pushing Exo’s stomach and chest into the thumbtacks! Delmi passed out from the fishhook hold but she got up at the eight-count at 16:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Ashley hit a headbutt and a superkick. Delmi begged for mercy, so Ashley backed off. They hugged, but then Delmi hit a clothesline and a package piledriver! Vox got up at the four-count at 18:30. However, Delmi hit a package piledriver onto an open chair, earning a “holy shit!” chant. Ashley was groggy on the mat but couldn’t get up before the 10-count. A tremendous brawl, and this isn’t my thing.

Delmi Exo defeated Ashley Vox in a Last Sister Standing match at 19:31.

* Intermission. A reminder Conan Lycan is ill so we don’t know who is a last-minute replacement for the next match. It is Alec Price! I’m genuinely surprised he was available.

6. Zak Patterson vs. Alec Price. I must reiterate how massive the young Canadian Patterson is; he’s not quite Brian Cage-size but he’s BIG, so he has the muscle mass advantage over Price. He easily hip-tossed Price all the way across the ring! Patterson did a military press but Price escaped and hit a crossbody block. Zak hit a backbreaker over his knee at 2:30, then he gorilla-pressed Price over the top rope to the floor! They fought at ringside; Zak tossed Price over the top rope and back into the ring! Zak held Price upside-down and walked entirely around the ring, then he slammed Alec onto the ring apron. Wow.

Back in the ring, Zak kept Alec grounded. He hit a rolling elbow for a nearfall at 6:00. Alec got up and hit some forearm strikes; Zak hit one that dropped Price. Price hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 9:00, then his series of running knees in the corner. He nailed a Canadian Destroyer and was fired up. He set up for his springboard Blockbuster, but Zak caught him and hit a shoulder breaker over his knee! Zak nailed an F5 for a believable nearfall at 11:00. Price hit a huracanrana, then a dive over the ropes onto Zak. He hit the top-rope Emergency leg drop, then the springboard Blockbuster for the pin. That was fantastic, and that match was literally just thrown together. Wow.

Alec Price defeated Zak Patterson at 12:46.

7. TJ Crawford vs. 1 Called Manders. This is a bonus match! (Worth pointing out that both Manders and Price will be at the relatively nearby GCW show on Sunday. Yes, I’m aware it’s roughly 5-and-a-quarter hours away!) They immediately brawled to the floor. TJ leapt off the apron and sent a flying knee to Manders’ chest. Back in the ring, TJ was in charge. Manders dropped TJ gut-first on the top rope at 2:30. Manders backed TJ into a corner and hit a LOUD chop. They began trading chops. Manders hit a shotgun dropkick and a Doctor Bomb for a nearfall at 5:00. TJ hit a tornado DDT off the second rope, and they were both down. TJ hit a stunner on the floor, then a frogsplash in the ring for a nearfall at 7:00. TJ hit a series of kicks, but Manders nailed a decapitating clothesline and scored the pin! Good, hard-hitting match.

1 Called Manders defeated TJ Crawford at 7:48.

8. Dezmond Cole vs. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) for the Limitless Title. This is a return match, as Cole beat Channing to win the belt. An intense lockup to open and Channing set up for the package piledriver but Cole escaped and they had a standoff. Channing hit a bodyslam at 1:30. Cole hit a running back elbow and a headscissors takedown. Channing hit a short-arm clothesline at 3:30 and took control. Channing hit a standing neckbreaker and he kept Dezmond grounded. He hit a flying leg lariat for a nearfall at 5:30. He hit another standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 8:00.

Dezmond hit a Lionsault Press onto a standing Channing, then a Michinoku Driver at 10:30, then a spin kick to the ear. He hit a rolling guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Cole popped up Channing and hit a uranage for a nearfall. Dezmond hit a rolling Koppo Kick in the corner at 13:00. Channing caught Dezmond’s legs and locked in a Boston Crab. Cole hit a second-rope deadlift superplex at 16:00 and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. He hit a buzzsaw kick for a nearfall. He went for the Swanton Bomb, but Channing got his knees up. Sidney tripped Dezmond, and Channing hit a piledriver for a believable nearfall!

Channing hit some forearm strikes in the corner and they fought on the ropes. Dezmond again missed a Swanton Bomb. He went for a Koppo Kick but he hit ref Gina! Channing immediately hit a low blow uppercut! Sidney pushed the title belt into the ring! However, Dezmond also hit a low blow kick, and they were both down. Sidney signaled to the back, and out came J-Heru and Aiden Aggro! However, Rourke and Forza ran into the ring and brawled with those heels and chased them to the back, so we’re back to the original two.

Dezmond nailed a Helluva Kick, the kick to the face, and the German Suplex out of the corner. He nailed the Swanton Bomb for the visual pin. A second ref came out and started to count, but Sidney yanked the ref from the ring and hit him. Anthony Greene now appeared, and he shoved Sidney into the ring. Greene got in the ring, too! However, Greene struck Dezmond with the title belt! Greene hit a piledriver on Dezmond! Channing also hit a piledriver on Dezmond! Ref Gina crawled into the ring and made the three-count! New champ! Greene hugged all the heels, and they put Channing on their shoulders and celebrated.

Channing Thomas defeated Dezmond Cole to win the Limitless Title at 24:04.

Final Thoughts: A tremendous show. So much to like here. A great main event takes best match, and I’ll go with Price-Zak for second. The women worked really hard and even though that’s not my preferred style, that takes third. A really good Blake-Rourke opener takes honorable mention. Not a bad match here at all. The Greene heel turn was foreshadowed when he pushed the ref at the end of his match, and it felt obvious when he got in the ring, but it was still fun to watch it play out. This show is up on YouTube and I give it a big thumbs up.