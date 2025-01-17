WWE Smackdown preview: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship

-“Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “Los Garza” Angel and Berto

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae

-Solo Sikoa returns

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena. Join me for my weekly live Smackdown review as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).