Powell’s TNA Impact Hit List: Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry and Rhino, Mike Santana vs. Josh Alexander, Travis Williams, and Judas Icarus in a gauntlet match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact Hits

Joe Hendry video package: During a stretch that’s included Wrestle Kingdom 19, Wrestle Dynasty, Raw’s debut on Netflix, and The Rock appearing on NXT, this video package was the best thing I saw all week. WWE went through a phase where it seemed like all of their developmental workers were like rescue dogs in that they all had sad background stories. I was braced for something along those lines from Hendry, but instead this turned out to be a truly unique and inspirational story. I would have included the footage at the bottom of this page had the segment been uploaded to TNA’s YouTube page. It’s too late for that, but TNA should want as many people to see this footage as possible given that Hendry will be challenging for the TNA Championship at Genesis next weekend.

Rosemary and Raven: Rosemary delivered a good promo while someone could be heard briefly just outside the camera shot. It was a fun surprise when the camera pulled back to reveal that Raven was seated next to her. It wasn’t just a random cameo, as they set up Rosemary’s Knockouts Title match with Jorydnne Grace as a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match for Genesis. The gimmick match has never been one of my favorites, but I love the way they set it up.

Jordynne Grace and Tessa Blanchard: The pull apart brawl was an effective follow-up to Blanchard’s previous attack on Grace. I was concerned that Blanchard dumping Grace outside the arena parking garage last week was TNA’s way of writing off Grace. Fortunately, that was not the end of Grace, and we’re getting what should be a terrific match between her and Blanchard at Genesis.

Moose vs. Andrew Everett for the X Division Title: This was one of the better segments on the show. Everett did a great job of getting under the skin of the Moose character, so it felt logical when Moose granted him an impromptu title shot. Everett also took a couple of hellacious apron bumps for Moose.

Joe Hendry and Rhino vs. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth: A solid television main event. Ryan continues to be entertaining as the unlikable little brother and the setup man for Nick. Hendry is challenging Nick at Genesis, so Nick pinning Ryan was the right call even though this was likely Rhino’s last match with the company before his contract expired. In fact, a case could be made for someone else teasing with Hendry, while Rhino was tasked with trying to to elevate another wrestler.

Mike Santana vs. Josh Alexander, Travis Williams, and Judas Icarus in a gauntlet match: This went about the way one would expect with Santana plowing through Williams and Icarus, only to have them return to attack Santana from behind to put an immediate end to his match with Alexander. They put good heat on the heels and saved Santana vs. Alexander for Genesis.

Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham, and Steve Maclin vs. Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC: A solid opening six-man tag team match with the babyfaces going over. The post match attack by The System gave the trio their heat back.

Lei Ying Lee vs. Savannah Evans: A soft Hit for Lee getting revenge on Evans in her return from a brief layoff.

“The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel vs. “The Good Hands” John Skyler and Jason Hotch: More of an in the middle than a true Hit or Miss. On one hand, this was brief, yet well worked match. On the other hand, there was zero mystery regarding the outcome because The Good Hands are positioned as enhancement wrestlers. I wish the company would do more with Skyler and Hotch. I’m not suggesting that they should have won this match, but it would be nice if they were given enough of a push that the outcome to the vast majority of their matches wouldn’t feel like a foregone conclusion.

TNA Impact Misses

Flashback matches: I’m not sure why TNA has been adding flashback segments during this batch of tapings. In this case, they dedicated over ten minutes of television time to a Kurt Angle and Jeff Jarrett match from Genesis in 2009. I get that Genesis is approaching, but it’s not like TNA airing this match out of nowhere made me more excited about the pay-per-view.