Wrestling Revolver “Holiday Special” results (12/21): Vetter’s review of Myron Reed vs. Crash Jaxon for the Revolver Title, Revolver Rumble match, Ace Austin vs. AJ Francis

Wrestling Revolver “Holiday Special”

Streamed on Triller+

December 21, 2024 in Richmond, Indiana at First Bank Kuhlman Center

Richmond is almost on the Ohio border, located straight east of Indianapolis. This show is a debut in this city for Revolver. The lighting is okay over the ring; the fans are in the dark and I can’t estimate crowd size at all. There is one massively bright light in one corner, and the camera operators don’t seem to realize how blinding it is when they shoot action toward those lights. Bork Torkelson and Phil Stamper provided commentary. This is Sami Callihan’s promotion; I point that out because I note this promotion uses a lot of current and past TNA wrestlers.

1. Jake Something vs. Rohit Raju for the Revolver Remix Title. These two are familiar foes. Jake wrestled 24 hours earlier for HOG in New York. Jake hit his running body blocks. Raju stomped on him and took control. Rohit came off the ropes but Jake flattened him with a forearm strike at 4:30. Jake hit a running body block. Raju hit a doublestomp to the chest as Jake was tied in the Tree of Woe for a nearfall at 7:30. Jake dropped him with a STIFF forearm, then a sit-out powerbomb for the pin. More one-sided than you usually see on an indy show.

Jake Something defeated Rohit Raju to retain the Revolver Remix Title at 8:53.

* AJ Francis came to the ring, wearing a Santa vest and Santa hat. He wished us all a happy Kwanza.

2. Ace Austin vs. AJ Francis. Gia Miller turned on Ace Austin a couple weeks ago; we’ll see if she plays a factor in this match. AJ tossed him into a corner. Ace kicked out a knee, then he dropkicked Francis to the floor, then he dove onto AJ at 1:30. He went for a second dive, but AJ caught him and slammed him onto the ring apron. Back in the ring, AJ choked Ace in the ropes and was in charge. Ace hit a spin kick at 5:30, then a clothesline into the corner. Ace hit some spin kicks and he got AJ on his shoulders and hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall! Impressive strength! Madman Fulton came to ringside (w/Gia Miller) and chased Ace. AJ grabbed Ace, hit a chokeslam, and scored the pin. Oh, Gia Miller has apparently renamed Fulton as “Dreadknot.” It feels like turning Luchasaurus into Killswitch. He also wears a partial mask.

AJ Francis defeated Ace Austin at 7:14.

* AJ got on the mic and made fun of the city. He pointed out “BDE” in the crowd; this is a Youtube guy who was at a recent Revolver show in Dayton, Ohio. AJ got in his face and ordered him to sit down. BDE hit him. They brawled into the crowd and AJ chokeslammed him. (Turned babyface in the process?) AJ stood over him and challenged him to a match.

3. Rhino vs. Damian Chambers (w/Kayla Kassidy) in an extreme rules match. A nice pop for Rhino. Chambers choked him early on. They went to the floor at 1:30. Kayla hit Rhino with a cookie sheet and he no-sold it, earning a “you f—ed up!” chant. Chambers hit some chops against the guardrail. They went over the guardrail and into the crowd. Rhino hit a suplex on the floor at 5:00 and was in total control of the action. In the ring, Damian hit a garbage can across the back at 7:00, and the crowd rallied for Rhino. Kayla grabbed Rhino’s hair, and Damian hit a low blow uppercut for a nearfall. Rhino held up a chair as Damian went for a splash, and the chair crotched Damian. Rhino hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 9:00. He slid a door into the ring and set it in the corner. Rhino hit the Gore through the door and got the pin. This went exactly as you’d expect.

Rhino defeated Damian Chambers at 10:24.

4. A battle royal. (Okay this is a Royal Rumble, no matter what they call it.) Jake Crist drew No. 1 and Dark Pledge was No. 2. No idea how many participants are in this. Brent Oakley was No. 3 and he immediately went after former teammate Dark Pledge. Bruss Hamilton was No 4 at 3:00; he’s the massive, wide body (think Otis but taller!) who I saw last weekend on the Chicago Style Wrestling show. Vic Pound was No. 5. (No on-screen graphics in this match! I may have that name wrong.) Vic is big but rotund. Alex Melee was No. 6. (Seriously, use some on-screen graphics!) Cagematch says Melee has had 26 matches this year and just 32 overall … and I guessed spelling his name right. KC Jacobs was No. 7 at 7:00.

Vincent Nothing was No. 8; think Claudio Castagnoli, as he’s bald and quite strong, and he’s now appeared here the last few months. He quickly eliminated Melee, the first elimination of the match. Leon King (a more flamboyant Dalton Castle gimmick but far more slender) was No. 9. Eric Fallen was No. 10 at 11:30; he’s pretty muscular, and bald with a beard. Not quite a Braun Stowman in size, but that’s a decent comparable. Matt Diesel was No. 11; he’s a Black man in green pants and I don’t recall him but Bork said it’s his return here.

Jackson Strong (a Papa Shango-meets-Kamala gimmick) was No. 12; he’s a BIG man. He hit a big back suplex on Leon King. Jacobs got eliminated, as was Oakley. Nathan Davis was No. 13; he is heavyset with a round BABYFACE; he might be a teen. AJ Francis was No. 14. Francis flipped both Hamilton and Vincent Nothing, as those two were fighting against the ropes. Female referee Kat Carter was No. 15 at 18:30! She peeled off her referee shirt and she has on a full-body outfit that looks like a superhero. She unloaded some forearms on AJ Francis. He tossed her to the floor; she was in less than two minutes. “Dreadknot” (f/k/a Madman Fulton) was No. 16. He and Francis tossed a lot of these kids.

Fulton is so tall, he just basically chokeslammed one kid after another over the top rope. They chokeslammed Leon King onto a pile of guys on the floor. I think we have Dreadknot, Francis and two other people on the mat. Ace Austin was No. 17; he charged at Dreadknot and they both flipped over the top rope to the floor, so Ace was in less than a minute. Rhino, wearing the Santa jacket, was No. 18, and he’s our final participant. Rhino tossed someone and Francis tossed the other, so we are down to just Rhino vs. Francis. Francis hit a spear at 24:00. Rhino hit a Gore. He then clotheslined Francis over the top rope to the floor. Rhino is the winner! I barely knew anyone in that but it was fine.

Rhino won an 18-person Royal Rumble at 24:47.

* Intermission. The replay match was Ace Austin vs. Matt Cardona from Dec. 7. (This is the match where Gia Miller turned heel by hitting a low blow on Ace.)

* Dreadknot (w/Gia Miller) came to the ring, and they made an open challenge. Gia wore a tight, shiny red outfit that is clearly meant to copy Britney Spears’ look in the “Oops… I Did It Again” music video.

5. Dreadknot (w/Gia Miller) vs. “Dub Club” KJ Reynolds and Ryan Mathias in a handicap match. Dub Club were trained by the Rascalz and have appeared hee in recent months. Dreadknot hit a double chokeslam to open! He hit some punches to the gut and was in charge. Matthias hit a tornado DDT and Reynolds hit a running Shooting Star Press. The kids were bumping for Dreadknot, who tossed them around. He hit a chokeslam on Matthias and made a one-footed cover for the pin! He continued beating up both rookies after the bell.

Dreadknot defeated KJ Reynolds and Ryan Matthias at 4:24.

6. Myron Reed vs. Crash Jaxon for the Revolver Title. Myron is much smaller than Crash, and Jaxon easily shoved him to the mat. Myron hit a superkick at 2:00. Crash hit a big shoulder tackle. Myron hit some punches and kept Crash grounded. Myron hit an axe kick in the ropes at 6:30. Crash hit a release German Suplex and a clothesline for a nearfall. He hit a headbutt at 8:00 that dropped Myron, then a brainbuster for a nearfall. Crash hit a Death Valley Driver on the apron, then a powerbomb for a nearfall at 10:00. Myron hit a stunner, then a Springboard 450 Splash out of seemingly nowhere for the pin.

Myron Reed defeated Crash Jaxon to retain the Revolver Title at 11:16.

7. “RED” Jessicka Havok, Dark Pledge, Alex Colon, and Rickey Shane Page vs. Jody Threat and Jake Crist and “Alpha Sigma Sigma” KC Jacobs and Brent Oakley in a “Holiday Hardcore Match.” All eight brawled at the bell. Havok opened a “present” that was obviously a kendo stick. Crist hit a flip dive to the floor. Dark Pledge hit a dive. Jessicka dove through the ropes onto everyone at 2:00. KC was slammed through a door set up on the floor. Havok and Jody fought at ringside. The staple guns came out; I don’t care for those. Everyone has been fighting on the floor for several minutes now; the lighting is soooo incredibly poor away from the ring that it was just impossible to actually see anything.

KC and Jody dove off a trailer and onto everyone below at 8:00; it was maybe a 8- to 10-foot drop. Rickey and Oakley got back into the ring, and RSP hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 11:00. Crist hit an OsCutter on RSP for a nearfall. Jody bodyslammed Colon onto an open chair for a nearfall. Havok hit a backbreaker over her knee on Jody, then a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 15:00. The photographer hopped in the ring and hit a Frankensteiner and a Canadian Destroyer on Colon. Jody hit a crossbody block on Havok that sent them both through a door in the corner at 17:30. KC shoved cooking skewers into RSP’s head, then a superplex onto a big ‘present’ box for a nearfall. A box of LEGOs were dumped in the ring, and Jody hit an F5 Slam on Dark Pledge, dropping him on the blocks, to score the pin. The crowd enjoyed it.

Jody Threat and Jake Crist and “Alpha Sigma Sigma” KC Jacobs and Brent Oakley defeated Jessicka Havok, Dark Pledge, Alex Colon, and Rickey Shane Page at 20:29.

* Crist got on the mic and asked the fans what they thought of the show. The crowd responded with a “please come back!” chant.

Final Thoughts: Not my favorite show. The lighting wasn’t good, and it made the main event unwatchable for a few minutes. While I avoid doing star ratings… honestly, there isn’t a 2.5-star match here. Everything is 1.5 to 2.25. I guess I’d say Ace Austin-AJ Francis was best with Myron-Crash in second place, but I’d add that at least four matches on the House of Glory show I just reviewed were better than anything here. If I was booking this show with this roster, I would have put Myron Reed against Jake Crist and let them tear the house down. Bork did a decent job of trying to tell the viewers a bit about all the unknown guys who appeared in the Rumble, so I applaud him for being prepared for that match. And I’ll add that even though staple guns came out, the main event didn’t get gross at all, as I didn’t see any blood.

If they do return here, my best advice is to either fix the lighting, or just leave the lights on. I can imagine a lot of viewers will literally turn this off because it was just a tough watch, and that’s not a criticism of the in-ring action.