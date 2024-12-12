Chris Jericho shares plans for Fozzy touring and a business model change

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Chris Jericho discussed plans for his band Fozzy during an interview with Matt Pinfield of 95.5 KLOS in Los Angeles. Jericho, who is the Fozzy frontman, addressed the band’s 25th-anniversary tour that started in October and a business model change.

“We’re gonna continue the 25th-anniversary tour in April, back in the States again,” Jericho said. “I think we’re actually coming through L.A, I believe. We haven’t announced that yet. But, yeah, we’re gonna be doing this for the next year and change. And the thing is, too, we’re working on a few new songs.

“And I think that’s gonna be our business model from now on as well — just release a song at a time. I think the days of the full-length album might be done for us at least, ’cause there’s too many great songs that we didn’t get a chance to really promote or focus on.” Read more quotes from the interview at Blabbermouth.net.

Powell’s POV: Fozzy played 15 dates on the first leg of its 25th-anniversary tour back in October. We’ll run the full list of tour dates once the band officially announces the second leg of its tour. Jericho has typically kept Wednesdays open while touring for AEW Dynamite appearances. The band’s plan to release singles rather than full length albums is not uncommon these days. I’m old school and prefer full-length albums, but I get that bands have to do what makes the most business sense for them.