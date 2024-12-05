TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Larry Zbyszko, Dynamite Kid

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers for the TNA Tag Team Titles. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 57 percent of the vote. A finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade and felt it was a quality go-home show for Survivor Series WarGames.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 71 percent of the vote. B finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade and felt it was one of the better episodes of Raw in 2024.

Birthdays and Notables

-Larry Zbyszko (Lawrence Whistler) celebrating 73 glorious years.

-The late “Dynamite Kid” Tom Billington” was born on December 5, 1958. He died on his 60th birthday on December 5, 2018.