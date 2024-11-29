WWE Survivor Series, WWE Smackdown, NXT Level Up coverage, AEW Collision and AEW Rampage airing Saturday afternoon, Jerry Lawler, Dutch Mantell, JBL, Minoru Tanaka, Rosemary, Dana Brooke, Hayabusa

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Survivor Series WarGames will be held on Saturday in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena. The show is headlined by the two WarGames matches. Join me for pre-show notables starting at 3CT/4ET, and my live review of the main card as it streams on Peacock starting at 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Tonight’s WWE Smackdown was taped last Friday in Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center. The show features the final push for Survivor Series. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. The show airs on TNT at 3CT/4ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

-AEW Rampage will air Saturday on TNT after AEW Collision at 5CT/6ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jerry Lawler is 74.

-Dutch Mantell (Wayne Keown) is 74.

-JBL (John Layfield) is 57.

-Minoru Tanaka is 51.

-Rosemary (Holly Letkeman) is 40.

-Ash By Elegance (Ashley Sebera) is 35. She worked as Dana Brooke in WWE.

-The late Hayabusa (Eiji Ezaki) was born on November 29, 1968. He died of a cerebral hemorrhage at age 47 on March 3, 2016.