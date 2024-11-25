WWE Survivor Series WarGames lineup: The card for Saturday’s premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event that will be held on Saturday in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena.

-Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed in a WarGames match

-Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Iyo Sky, and Naomi vs. Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae in a WarGames match

-Gunther vs. Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship

Powell’s POV: WWE is still listing Cargill, but that’s expected to change due to the injury angle they did on Friday’s Smackdown. Join me for my live review of Survivor Series as the show streams on Peacock with an early start time of 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review of WWE Survivor Series WarGames for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).