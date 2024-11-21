AEW media call report: Tony Khan speaks with the pro wrestling media ahead of Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the pro wresting media on November 21, 2024 to promote Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-Tony Khan said this is one of his favorite times of the years. He said he loves the holidays, Full Gear, and wrestling at this time of the year. Khan spoke about releasing the schedule earlier than they once did. Khan spoke about visiting new venues and new cities.

-I asked for an update on how Grand Slam Australia tickets are moving and whether he has decided if the event will be a pay-per-view, a television taping, or just a big live event. Khan said they have moved thousands of tickets, but he did not offer any specifics. He spoke about the time difference being a factor that would make it difficult to ask people to pay for a pay-per-view event. He spoke about the upcoming streaming deal. He said everyone will be able to see it domestically.

-Dominic DeAngelo asked about Chris Jericho holding the ROH Championship and it adding prestige. Khan spoke of the credibility that Jericho brings and said it does add prestige. Khan said there has been serious interest in the ROH media rights and having Jericho as champion can only help.

-A write-in question asked about using The Costco Guys and whether they will do more things like this in the future. Khan said it’s been great and he learned a lot about marketing from them. He said he will be on Fox Business with Big Boom AJ on Friday. Khan said they are also very happy to have The Rizzler at Full Gear.

-Amy Nemity asked about the stakes of Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear. Khan spoke about the history between the two wrestlers. He said there’s always an opportunity for violence with both men. He said the match embodies two different voices in AEW and two historical figures that have great significance in the company’s five-year run. Khan said he expects it to be a great match and said the company will be better off for it.

-Dave Meltzer asked about AEW Dynamite and Collision being held on the same night on some upcoming dates. He also asked about international television deals and whether they are close on ROH or any other show in 2025. Khan indicated that they won’t be holding Dynamite and Collision on the same night very often. He mentioned it happening before they go to Australia, but he said it won’t be common. Khan said they are still having conversations about AEW and ROH internationally. Khan went back to speaking about going live as often as possible with Dynamite while keeping Collision a standalone event.

-Joel Torres asked about AEW running shows in Mexico now that the television programming is available. Khan did not commit to running AEW standalone shows in Mexico.

-Rick Ucchino asked about Harley Cameron. Khan said she brings great energy. He said her promo delivery is fantastic and she’s a great athlete. Khan said she’s really developing as a wrestler. Khan said she is a prime example of a rising talent in AEW.

-The next caller asked about Toni Storm. Khan said the rumors of her demise have been greatly exaggerated. He spoke about the character being down because of losing her title to her protege.

-Khan was asked about Kenny Omega. Khan said he’s happy that Omega’s health is better and said it will be a great thing for AEW to get him back soon.

-Jon Alba asked if there was any strategy when it comes to running smaller venues for some upcoming shows. Khan spoke about the great atmosphere they had in Cedar Park, Texas and said he was looking for more venues like that. He said he hopes they have the same energy that the fans in Austin bring.

-Bill Pritchard asked about the first show streaming on January 1. Khan spoke about it being “Fight For The Fallen” and being held in Asheville, North Carolina. Khan said he thinks it’s the right thing to do to come in and help after the area was ravaged by a hurricane. Khan said they want to put their best foot forward for the debut on Max and he feels that is Fight For The Fallen. Khan said it will be a big week for AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery with the simulcast of the show on television and Max.