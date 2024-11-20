Vetter’s Blog: Notes on the latest WWE ID program signees

“WWE ID will identify the top independent wrestling prospects with an official ‘WWE ID Prospect’ designation and support their development journey,” the WWE website states. “WWE ID will give fans the opportunity to follow the paths of these standout prospects on the independent wrestling scene through curated, behind-the-scenes content, as well as highlights and matches showcased across WWE’s social media platforms.”

Between Thursday and Sunday, WWE announced at least five new “WWE ID prospects. They are:

– Ricky Smokes

– Brad Baylor

– Aaron Rourke

– Jackson Drake

– Zoe Sager

So again… who are these five? Fortunately, I’ve seen all of them at least once and here’s my thoughts! NOTE that any bio info (age, matches, etc.) comes from cagematch.net.

I’ll start with Smokes and Baylor, as they are teammates in the Northeast indies as a great heel tag team dubbed “Swipe Right.” I wrote a column on Nov. 6 where I endorsed both men for the ID program. Here is what I wrote just two weeks ago:

– Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor. I’m listing these two together, as their “Swipe Right” tag team has really taken off. They are great, cocky heels you love to boo. Baylor’s age isn’t listed but I believe he’s 20; he’s had 51 matches this year. Smokes is 24 and has competed in 62 matches this year. This is one of two tag teams on my list, where I’m bringing in both guys on a team.”

Okay, on to the others:

– Aaron Rourke, age 28, wrestles across the northeast indies, and competes frequently on the same shows as Baylor and Smokes. I have compared his overall look to Malachi Black, but he’s thinner. He is known as “Evil Gay,” open with his sexual identity, and he’s great as both a heel and babyface. He’s a good wrestler and if I’m surprised at him being on this list, it’s only because at age 28, I think he is the oldest person of the 15 WWE ID recipients so far. Rourke has had 52 matches this year.

– Zoe Sager is a six-year pro from Alberta, Canada, and was trained by Lance Storm. She’s had 35 matches this year. It appears she hasn’t wrestled outside of Canada yet and had just one AEW TV match in March 2023 in a loss to Emi Sakura. I saw her wrestle Judas Icarus (who has since signed with TNA!) on a Love Pro Wrestling show on Sept. 29, 2023 in Alberta. In my review (still available in the database!)

Zoe Sager (w/heel manager) defeated Judas Icarus in an intergender match to retain the LPW Grand Championship at 17:40. Icarus was in the squash loss to Dutch and Vincent on Saturday’s AEW Collision; he wrestles barefoot and has a lot of Mike Bailey’s qualities, from his kick-based offense to his dark black hair. Zoe is a blonde and reminds me of the Pretty Empowered ladies in NWA. She appears shorter-than-average, as Icarus isn’t particularly tall but he had several inches on her. In a real fight, he’d destroy her. She grounded him early on with a leg lock around his head. He hit a hard kick that dropped her at 2:30 and she stalled in the ropes.

He backed her into the corner and hit some hard chops. He hit a bodyslam and a backbody drop, and this is the lopsided match it should be; he just has so much muscle mass compared to her. He hit some hard kneestrikes in her lower back as she was seated on the mat, then a running penalty kick to her chest for a nearfall at 5:00. Her manager choked Icarus in the ropes, allowing her to hit a 619 and some punches to the face. She hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 7:00, and she grounded him. The ref threw the heel manager out. Judas hit some more chops in the corner.

Zoe came off the ropes but he caught her with a knee lift, then he hit a Mafia Kick at 10:30. He hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall and they were both down. She hit an enzuigiri, then a Helluva Kick at 13:00. He hit a spear, then a headbutt. She shoved him into the corner; she got underneath him, put him on her shoulders, and hit an Electric Chair falling slam for a believable nearfall at 14:30. She hit a Pele Kick and they were both down again. She went for a low blow but he blocked it; he got a rollup for a nearfall, then a flipping slam for a nearfall. She got a rollup for a nearfall. He hit a release suplex, dropping her stomach-first. She hit him in the head with her title belt with the ref out of position. Zoe then hit an X-Factor faceplant for the tainted pin. They told a good story despite their size differences.

Also, in my show-closing notes I wrote “she is clearly talented.”