What's happening...

AEW Collision taping cancelled

November 14, 2024

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Collision event that was scheduled for Saturday, December 7 in Columbus, Ohio has been cancelled. The event is still listed on the AEW live events page, but the Nationwide Arena website lists the cancellation.

Powell’s POV: Oddly, the last television date listed on the events page is December 12 in St. Louis. Here’s hoping that the plan is for the company to run smaller venues.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (2)

  1. Allen Fox November 14, 2024 @ 12:14 pm

    It’s being reported that it’s still happening in Colombus just a smaller venue

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.