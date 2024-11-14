AEW Collision taping cancelled

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The AEW Collision event that was scheduled for Saturday, December 7 in Columbus, Ohio has been cancelled. The event is still listed on the AEW live events page, but the Nationwide Arena website lists the cancellation.
Powell’s POV: Oddly, the last television date listed on the events page is December 12 in St. Louis. Here’s hoping that the plan is for the company to run smaller venues.
It’s being reported that it’s still happening in Colombus just a smaller venue
*Columbus