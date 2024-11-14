AEW Collision taping cancelled

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Collision event that was scheduled for Saturday, December 7 in Columbus, Ohio has been cancelled. The event is still listed on the AEW live events page, but the Nationwide Arena website lists the cancellation.

Powell’s POV: Oddly, the last television date listed on the events page is December 12 in St. Louis. Here’s hoping that the plan is for the company to run smaller venues.