Wrestling Open “Episode 149” results (11/7): Vetter’s review of the Rumble in the Eagle match for an immediate shot at the Wrestling Open Title, Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Pedro Dones

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 149”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

November 7, 2024 in Worcester, Massachusetts at White Eagle

The crowd appears to be in the 200-250 range. Paul Crockett and ref Scott Robinson provided commentary.

* We opened with a package of short clips from Gal, Pedro Dones, Ricky Smokes, Steven Stetson, Paris Van Dale and others. These were post-show interviews after last week’s show. I’ll reiterate what I’ve said before… these 15-30 second promos do so much in getting over a wrestler’s personality and motivations.

1. Ryan Clancy vs. “Untouchable” Tyler Jordan. Clancy is about to head to Europe to compete in wXw. I’ve seen Jordan in Cleveland-based AIW, and he’s got an amateur wrestling background; I’ve compared him to former WWE wrestler Jason Jordan, and he apparently had a pre-show match here in October I didn’t see. Standing switches and the crowd was all over Jordan. Clancy hit some deep armdrags at 3:00. Jordan hit a belly-to-belly suplex. Robinson noted that Jordan made a 9.5-hour drive to get here. Jordan hit another suplex for a nearfall at 4:30 and he kept Clancy grounded. He hit a spinning heel kick to the head for a nearfall, but he missed a split-legged moonsault. Clancy hit a Thesz Press. Clancy hit his dropkick and scored the pin. Good opener. I’ve really liked what I’ve seen of Jordan in AIW and he looked good here.

Ryan Clancy defeated Tyler Jordan at 6:37.

* Clancy showed off a contract that gives him a future match. He said he has big plans for the contract. He left without saying more.

2. Tiara James (w/Paris Van Dale) vs. Vanity. This is a debut here for Vanity; she is a curvy, Black woman who really emphasized those curves as she posed before the bell. Tiara worked over Vanity’s left arm. Vanity hit a clothesline into the corner at 6:00 and a Shattered Dreams kick! She hit a running crossbody block. Paris hopped on the apron and jawed at Vanity. Vanity hit Paris; however, Tiara hit a Lungblower to the back for the tainted pin. Okay.

Tiara James defeated Vanity at 6:43.

3. “Swipe Right” Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor vs. “Church of Greatness” Brother Greatness and Lucas Chase. Crockett noted that BG does more managing and commentary than wrestling these days. BG and Smokes opened. Lucas entered and dropped Smokes with a shoulder tackle at 1:30. Chase hip-tossed teammate BG onto Smokes, then Chase hit some jab punches on Baylor. Smokes hit a spear through the ropes on BG for a nearfall at 3:30, and SR began working Brother Greatness over in their corner. BG finally hit an enzuigiri at 6:00 but Baylor pulled Chase off the apron so he couldn’t tag in, and the heels continued to beat down BG. Chase finally got the hot tag and he hit some punches, then he clotheslined Smokes to the floor, then a spinebuster on Baylor at 7:30. Chase got both guys on his back and hit a double Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Baylor hit a twisting suplex, then his swinging uranage on Brother Greatness for the pin.

Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes defeated Brother Greatness and Lucas Chase at 8:46.

* Baylor got on the mic and boasted about their win. He said they are done with the “lower level” members of the church, and they want the Wrestling Open tag team titles from Ichiban and Tyree Taylor. Crockett said “the momentum is on their side.”

4. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Pedro Dones. BRG wore his fluffy, black, fur jacket. He got on the mic and said he didn’t turn his back on the fans; the fans turned their back on him, and forgot about him. He took a cheap shot before the bell, then he began beating down Dones before Pedro was able to get off his jacket. He hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 2:30. He choked Pedro in the ropes and kept him grounded. Pedro hit an Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles at 6:00 and they were both down. Pedro hit a second-rope superplex. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Pedro hit a Samoan Drop. Brett hit a spear for a nearfall at 8:00. Brett hit a Superkick, but Pedro blocked an Unprettier attempt. Pedro immediately hit his flying headbutt and scored the pin.

Pedro Dones defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin at 8:54.

* A video package aired of the man who is “making news today,” Bryce Donovan. (Bryce was announced as being signed to the WWE IID program.)

* Our next match was announced as Bryce Donovan and mystery partner vs. Dezmond Cole and Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball). Bryce came out first, then Jermaine with Benny. Bryce got on the mic and said Dezmond “is nowhere to be found.” He said that means there is “no one to protect you from me.” Bryce then punched Benny and got LOUDLY booed. “Handyman” Jake Gray ran into the ring instead to replace Cole! However, Jariel Rivera ran in and attacked Marbury. (Rivera was here three weeks ago and impressed me in a spotlight match). So the match finally began as…

5. Bryce Donovan and Jerial Rivera vs. Jake Gray and Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball). Bryce worked over Jake early on. He hit a massive chokeslam on the rooke at 3:30. He tagged in Rivera, who hit the spear for the pin. “Wow, what a statement,” Crockett said.

Bryce Donovan and Jerial Rivera defeated Jake Gray and Jermaine Marbury at 4:14.

* A highlight package of Brad Hollister and Bobby Orlando arguing, with Brad telling Orlando he has to earn a title shot.

* It’s time for the “Rumble in the Eagle.” Fans were told to move back from the ring so there is room for wrestlers to be tossed to the floor. (It is not uncommon for fans here to stand right up next to the ring.

6. Rumble in the Eagle. Drawing No. 1 is Bobby Orlando, and No. 2 is Rex Lawless. (RJ Rude joined Lawless and sang a tune I admittedly haven’t heard in years and I can’t place it.) We are starting this at 8:15 CST; Crockett just answered my question of how many are in this match , saying there are 11 competitors — one for each month that Brad Hollister has been champion. Clever. No. 3 is RJ Rude, who was already at ringside. So, this is essentially two-on-one. Nick Robles is No. 4 at 4:00; he’s the clueless rocker who has a cow bell. Orlando clotheslined Rude over the top rope to eliminate RJ.

Lawless crashed into the corner and accidentally crotched Robles, who fell to the floor and also was eliminated. The flamboyant Armani Kayos is No. 5 and he hit some kicks on Rex. Rex hit a forward Finlay Roll. DJ Powers is No. 6 at 8:00; I’ve compared this cocky teen to NXT’s Kale Dixon. So, we have four in the ring. Rex charged but fell over the top rope to the floor. Ray Jaz is No. 7 and was loudly booed. Jaz tossed Armani around the ring. Joe Ocasio is No. 8 at 12:00 and he charged at rival Jaz. Ocasio hit a fallaway slam. Powers got tossed. Hammer Tunis is No. 9. Jaz tossed Armani. Ocasio clotheslined Jaz over the top rope to the floor at 16:00. Jaz jumped on the apron and pulled on Ocasio; Tunis ran over and helped flip Ocasio out. Ocasio and Jaz fought to the back.

50 Cal is No. 10, and the commentators pretended the redneck hillbilly had a good chance to win. Our final entrant is Steven Stetson at No. 11; he jawed on the mic and was booed. He said that when the Ranch wins tonight, they will not accept a title shot to face Hollister, as they have an agreement. He finally got in the ring at 20:00, so we have four guys left. Stetson hit a low blow and flipped 50 Cal to the floor. The Ranch worked over Orlando. Orlando tossed Tunis at 22:30! It’s just one-on-one! Orlando clotheslined Stetson to the floor to win!

Bobby Orlando won an 11-man Rumble at 22:34 to earn an immediate title shot.

7. Brad Hollister vs. Bobby Orlando for the Wrestling Open Title. Hollister shook hands with Stetson and Tunis for “softening up Orlando.” This is Brad’s 12th title defense. Orlando immediately hit a bodyslam and a Death Valley Driver, then a stunner for a nearfall at 0:30! Hollister hit some slams and a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:00, and he kept Orlando grounded. Orlando hit a shotgun dropkick. Hollister hit a clothesline and remained in charge, hitting a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 6:30. Hollister hit a release German Suplex with a cocky cover for a nearfall. I’ll point out that Bobby just passed 30 minutes in the ring, and the crowd rallied for him.

Orlando hit a flip dive to the floor. “He’s on his sixth wind here,” Robinson said. Orlando hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 8:30. Brad hit some buttbumps to the face in the corner. Brad grabbed Orlando’s stupid stuffed goat and that drew the ire of the fans; he tossed it deep into the crowd and was booed. “Hollister is absolutely despicable,” Crockett said. Bobby got up and hit some punches and a superkick, then a flying stunner off the ropes for a nearfall at 10:30. However, Hollister nailed the Tornado Jackhammer for the clean pin. Good match. “Bobby Orlando has nothing to be ashamed of,” Crockett said.

Brad Hollister defeated Bobby Orlando to retain the Wrestling Open title at 11:29.

* Ryan Clancy returned to ringside. He’s holding his contract but he is NOT dressed to wrestle. Clancy noted he’s on a German tour for the next two weeks, but when he returns, he’ll tell Brad what type of match he wants.

Final Thoughts: A solid show with a very good main event. While I find Orlando to be a dork, he sure knows how to draw in the crowd to his matches and it was an entertaining bout. I have a bigger problem with the Rumble, though. It was billed as the winner getting a title shot. Seeing guys who never win here (Kayos, Robles, 50 Cal) in this match is like seeing Timothy Well and Steve Dunn in a WWF Royal Rumble. (It happened folks; look it up!) Point being, outside of Orlando, only Rex Lawless, Jaz and Stetson are worthy of being in a match for a No. 1 contender/title shot opportunity, based on their wins over the past six months. I’ll go with Clancy-Jordan opener for second, as Jordan looked really good in his main show debut. The Swipe Right tag team match takes third.