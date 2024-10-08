Janel Grant’s attorney asks WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis not enforce nondisclosure agreements

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The attorney representing Janel Grant in her lawsuits against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE requested that the parties agree to not enforce nondisclosure agreements. “If WWE and its parent company Endeavor are serious about parting ways with Vince McMahon and the toxic workplace culture he created, their executives should have no problem with releasing former WWE employees from their NDAs,” Ann Callis wrote in a statement. “This is the first step to rehabilitating a company that covered up decades of sexual assault and human trafficking.” Read more at APNews.com.

Powell’s POV: This looks like a savvy move by Callis. Should WWE object, it could come off like company officials have something to hide. Grant noted that precedent was set for NDAs not being enforced in the Harvey Weinstein case, as well as when NBCUniversal agreed to not enforce NDAs related to the case of Matt Lauer, an NBC Today Show host, who was fired in 2017 for inappropriate sexual behavior.