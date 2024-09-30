WWE Raw in Evansville, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Candice Michelle, Swerve Strickland, Trevor Lee, David Sammartino, Tajiri, Stacy Carter, Candice LeRae, Rush, Steve Blackman, Jason Jordan, Jinny, Chris Von Erich, Bobby Jaggers, Skandor Akbar

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center. The show features Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman in a Last Monster Standing match and the brand’s final push for Saturday’s WWE Bad Blood. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Evansville, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in Pittsburgh, Thursday’s AEW Collision taping in Toledo, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Nashville. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Candice Michelle is 46 today.

-Swerve Strickland (Stephon Strickland) is 34 day.

-Trevor Lee (Trevor Lee Caddell) is 31 today. He worked as Cameron Grimes in WWE.

-The late Chris Von Erich (Chris Adkisson) was born on September 30, 1969. He took his own life on September 12, 1991.

-The late Bobby Jaggers (Robert Jeaudoin) died on September 30, 2012 at age 64.

-David Sammartino turned 64 on Sunday.

-Yoshihiro Tajiri turned 54 on Sunday.

-“The Cat” Stacy Carter turned 54 on Sunday.

-Candice LeRae (Candice Gargano) turned 39 on Sunday.

-Rush (William Munoz Gonzalez) turned 35 on Sunday.

-The late Skandor Akbar (Jimmy Wehba) was born on September 29, 1934. He died on August 19, 2010 at age 75.

-Steve Blackman turned 61 on Saturday.

-Jason Jordan (Nathan Everhart) turned 36 on Saturday. He works as a producer in WWE.

-Jinny (Jinny Sandhu) turned 35 on Saturday. She retired from the ring and is married to Gunther.