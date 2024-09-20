WWE Smackdown preview: The card for next week’s USA Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

-Naomi vs. Bayley for a shot at the WWE Women’s Championship at WWE Bad Blood

-Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

Smackdown will be live on Friday from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center.