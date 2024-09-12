ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-ROH TV Champion Atlantis Jr. vs. Peter Avalon in a Proving Ground match

-Harley Cameron vs. Queen Aminata

-Rocky Romero vs. Lio Rush

-Angelica Risk vs. Robyn Renegade

-Sammy Guevara vs. Ariya Daivari

“The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum in action

-“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch in action

-Lady Frost in action

-AR Fox and Komander in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).